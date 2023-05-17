Every Thursday AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the AFL trade landscape covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the AFL Draft and industry insights.

CLUBS TO COME FOR SUNS' TOP PICK

GOLD Coast's first pick at this year's draft will be a prized trade target with clubs set to clamour for the selection.

The Suns are in a unique position with three players from their Academy – Jed Walter, Ethan Read and Jake Rogers – all projected to be top-20 selections.

Key forward Walter, who had some exciting moments early in the AFL Academy's game against Carlton's VFL side last weekend and recently booted eight goals against the Northern Territory, shapes as a potential top-five pick while ruckman Read and smaller midfielder/forward Rogers are also in the first-round mix.

Rogers was a standout across the AFL Academy's two games against senior opponents, claiming the team's medal for his 27-disposal and seven-clearance game.

The trio's likely early bids means the Suns will need to stump up a large amount of points, which the club prepared for by loading up on future picks last year – the Suns hold one first-round pick, two second-round picks, three third-round picks and three fourth-round picks.

Jake Rogers with his best on ground medal after the AFL Academy match against Carlton VFL at Marvel Stadium on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

It also means a bid for an Academy player, likely Walter, could come before their first pick (currently No.8) and swallow it up, so the Suns would be able to trade it out for a player, more picks this season or future selections and still net their Academy guns.

It will see the Suns with a range of options and just as many suitors for the pick, with rival clubs expected to throw offers for the selection.

The Western Bulldogs were in a similar position in 2020 when they knew their first-round pick (then No.14) was going to be eaten up by matching a bid on Next Generation Academy prospect Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and were able to use that pick to land Adam Treloar in a trade with Collingwood. – Callum Twomey

BIG PIE SET TO START TALKS

MASON Cox is expected to kickstart contract discussions at the midway point of the year after enjoying one of the best games of his career on Sunday.

Cox has had a number of standout games throughout his career with the Magpies, including famous finals performances, with his two-goal and 19-disposal effort against Greater Western Sydney among his best showings.

The 32-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Magpies at the end of 2021 and last year hit a games trigger that saw him kept on for this year.

Two games away from his milestone 100th game, the American import has been critical for the Pies this season either side of a spleen injury that saw him sidelined for five games between rounds three and seven.

Cox also had 25 hitouts against the Giants, with his value increased at the club given the knee injury suffered by fellow big man Darcy Cameron.

The unrestricted free agent gathered interest from Fremantle before he signed on at the Magpies in 2021 and played 18 games last season in the club's run to the preliminary final. – Callum Twomey

TIGERS FREE AGENT NEARS TRIGGER

RICHMOND free agent Kamdyn McIntosh is heading towards hitting a contract trigger to tie him to Punt Road for another season.

The consistent wingman signed a two-year deal in 2021 that included a clause for a third year.

McIntosh played 21 games last year for the Tigers and has played every match so far in 2023, averaging 15 disposals.

Kamdyn McIntosh in action during the R8 match between Richmond and West Coast at the MCG on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The 29-year-old played in the Tigers' 2017 and 2020 premiership teams and has played 155 games for the club since being a second-round pick at the 2012 draft.

The West Australian is one of seven remaining unrestricted free agents at Richmond, alongside Nathan Broad, Trent Cotchin, Jack Riewoldt, Ben Miller, Bigoa Nyuon and Robbie Tarrant. – Callum Twomey

RIVALS MONITOR UNSIGNED MSD PROSPECTS

CLUBS are keeping tabs on Essendon youngster Massimo D'Ambrosio as one of 13 players from last year's mid-season rookie draft still unsigned going into the second half of the campaign.

The Bombers are yet to extend an offer to D'Ambrosio, with the running half-back understood to be attracting some interest from rival clubs elsewhere. Essendon's other pick from that mid-season intake – Jye Menzie – also remains unsigned after playing eight games this season.

As revealed in Inside Trading earlier this month, West Coast's No.1 pick from the mid-season draft Jai Culley also remains unsigned beyond this season. However, the talented prospect has since ruptured his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Massimo D'Ambrosio in action during the R9 match between Essendon and Brisbane at the Gabba on May 13, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

North Melbourne defender and No.2 selection Kallan Dawson is also unsigned, with D'Ambrosio – the third pick from last year's mid-season draft – impressing to play in 12 of 19 games since making his debut.

It's led a handful of clubs to monitor his situation as the season progresses, with only one of the 17 players taken last year – Hawthorn ruckman Max Ramsden – to have extended beyond this season. Ramsden signed a two-year deal through to 2025 back in April.

Port Adelaide ruckman Brynn Teakle is another whose 18-month deal is expiring, with discussions having started for an extension with the Power.

Three of last year's mid-season recruits – Adelaide's Brett Turner, Geelong's Zane Williams and Carlton's Will Hayes – did not have their initial six-month contracts extended by their clubs at the end of last year. – Riley Beveridge

REID NOT WORRIED BY HYPE

THE EXPECTED No.1 pick at this year's draft Harley Reid said he is not keeping focused on the battle for the wooden spoon and where his future may lie.

Interest in the top pick has intensified this week as 18th-placed Hawthorn takes on 17th-placed West Coast on Saturday in a game that will have a bearing on the wooden spoon.

But the Bendigo Pioneers matchwinner, who joined this week's Gettable show on AFL.com.au, said he hadn't given the game, dubbed 'The need for Reid', much thought.

Harley Reid in action during the AFL Academy match against Carlton VFL at Marvel Stadium on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Not really, not at all. We're still not even at the mid-season stage of the season so there's still a long way to go," Reid said.

The hype on the powerful 18-year-old has reached incredible levels, but the laidback Reid said he had focused on his form as he eyes a big national carnival for Vic Country.

"It doesn't really feel real. When it happens (the draft) I'll probably feel more of the reality. I look back a couple of years and you see all the hype about (Nick) Daicos and that, but when you realise it's you it still doesn't really feel like it's you," Reid said. – Callum Twomey

YOUNG CROW TRACKING TO NEW DEAL

ADELAIDE defender Josh Worrell is in discussions for a contract extension with the Crows.

The fourth-year backman, who joined the Crows in 2019, is due to fall out of contract at the end of this year but is in talks for a new deal.

Worrell made his senior debut in 2019 and played four games the following year and has been close to selection this season after overcoming a hamstring strain in the pre-season.

Josh Worrell in action during the R21 match between Adelaide and West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Sandringham Dragons product has been in strong SANFL form for the Crows, having last week picked up 23 disposals and nine marks after 26 disposals and 11 grabs the week before.

The 22-year-old tall was taken at pick 28 in the 2019 draft intake. – Callum Twomey

MSD TWEAK OPENS UP POOL

THE AFL's decision to tweak eligibility for this month's Mid-Season Rookie Draft has opened the door for a 25-year-old from the Northern Bullants and a bolter fresh from a country league to be recruited without requiring a draft exemption.

VFL, WAFL, SANFL or TSL players had needed an exemption in the past if they hadn’t nominated for the previous year’s draft, but that was changed on Tuesday with the announcement any state league player who has played three senior games – only reserves and colts games won't qualify – this year will be able to nominate.



It means 200cm Bullants forward Brandon Ryan, Richmond VFL third tall James Trezise, Sturt midfielder Tom Lewis, Box Hill wingman Ethan Stanley and North Melbourne midfielder Sam Lowson won't have to fight for an exemption in the lead up to the draft, which prevented Footscray captain Lachie Sullivan getting picked last year.

Ryan moved to Preston from Maribyrnong Park over summer and has made an instant impression, booting 18 goals to start the year. The 25-year-old has interest from more than a handful of AFL clubs, but won't play again before the mid-season draft after being hit with a three-game suspension for striking this week.

Trezise, 20, was recruited from Tooradin-Dalmore in the West Gippsland Football League over the off-season and produced his best performance yet last weekend, collecting 29 disposals and 10 marks to attract increased interest from recruiters, after not coming through the NAB League program and being spotted playing country footy.

Meanwhile, Will Elliott – the son of Australian Test cricketer Matthew – is garnering interest ahead of the mid-season draft, having attracted the attentions of a handful of clubs with available list spots. Elliott, a mobile 202cm key forward, missed the majority of his top-age junior season due to a knee injury but has made an impressive comeback in the Coates Talent League with Oakleigh Chargers this season.

Set to turn 19 in June, Elliott played in a Young Guns trial game at Ikon Park last Sunday and finished with one goal from nine disposals and three marks. His father, Matthew, played 21 Tests for Australia while his brother, Sam, is a contracted state cricketer for Victoria. – Josh Gabelich and Riley Beveridge