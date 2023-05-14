Mason Cox after the round nine clash between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on May 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae taught Mason Cox how to kick a Sherrin and the fundamentals of this game, first observing his remarkable rise up close as his development coach and now as his senior coach after a stint at Richmond and Hawthorn.

And while the Texan still thinks his preliminary final performance against Richmond in 2018 is his best yet, McRae thought Cox’s output on Mother's Day was every bit as good as that famous game five years ago.

The American was the standout on Sunday, finishing with 25 hit-outs, 19 disposals, nine marks, including four contested grabs, eight contested possessions and two goals in the 65-point win over Greater Western Sydney.

"I did say it was one of his best games and he goes, 'I don't know about that'. He keeps reminding me about the prelim final in 2018. I thought the same (that it was one of his best yet)," McRae told reporters on Sunday night.

"I thought he provided great aerial presence. We've lost key personnel (in the ruck) and someone had to step up. He has only played two games in eight weeks and it was a great performance.

"I thought he had an awesome pre-season. I hadn't seen him train and have aerial presence like that. It was unfortunate he got injured. I think what we're seeing now is a reflection of his pre-season."

Collingwood exits round nine a game clear on top of the ladder after winning an eighth game to start 2023 in the form that saw it rise to a preliminary final last year, but McRae isn’t getting carried away ahead of next Sunday's blockbuster against Carlton.

"It is affirmation, but it is not the ladder we measure ourselves on. We have another measurement for that," he said.

"We'll get back to work, there is still a long way to go, we've got a big game next week against an arch-rival. We'll live in the moment for now."

After being restricted by the shadow of Sydney tagger Ryan Clarke last Sunday and Adelaide forward Ben Keays a week earlier, Nick Daicos was afforded more room than in the previous fortnight and punished Greater Western Sydney.

The 20-year-old amassed 41 disposals – the third time he has reached the mark in the past five weeks – 27 uncontested possessions, 540 metres gained and nine score involvements, getting away from Xavier O’Halloran who was handed the responsibility to man the second-year sensation at times.

Nick Daicos evades a tackle during the round nine clash between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"He is a hard player to stop, I've said this before. He had 40-odd touches today and we want to give the ball to him. Trying to stop someone we want to give the ball to makes it hard for the opposition," McRae said.

"He is an incredible talent. If you watch the passage of play where he gets the ball at half-back, he is part of the exit and ends up getting the ball and having a shot at goal. You watch his running capacity and that’s why he is so hard to tag."

McRae said captain Darcy Moore nearly missed the game after battling a skin infection earlier in the week that prevented him from training.

"When I spoke to you guys he was still on the edge because he had to prove (his fitness) – see I don't lie, I tell you the truth and I will continue to communicate that stuff.

"He was on the edge, but we were confident it was a surface thing, not an internal thing. He had all function so that gave us confidence. He is incredible right now."

After winning three of Adam Kingsley's first eight games in charge – and never losing by more than 21 points before Sunday – Greater Western Sydney was given a reminder of how far away it is from a premiership contender right now.

"I'm disappointed with the game today, I'm not disappointed with the season," Kingsley said.

"We've been competitive in all games, we've had opportunities to win at different times (in losses) and let the opposition capitalise on momentum too much. Today we just couldn't rein it back, almost from the start. I'm really disappointed.

"I feel like we are a better team than what we showed today, but what I think is almost irrelevant at this point in time, it's about what we do about it."

The Giants expect to regain Toby Greene ahead of next Sunday's twilight fixture against St Kilda at Giants Stadium after the dual All-Australian missed a second consecutive game due to the ankle injury he suffered against Sydney in round seven.

Ruckman Braydon Preuss was nearing a return from back surgery but is set to spend more time on the sidelines due to a shoulder and shin issue.

Greater Western Sydney ends round nine in the bottom four at 3-6, ahead of only North Melbourne, West Coast and Hawthorn.