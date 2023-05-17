HARLEY Reid is in the Gettable studio this week.

The likely No.1 pick, who has taken the footy world by storm throughout his final season of junior footy, joins co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge to talk about his whirlwind journey so far.

Reid has starred for Bendigo Pioneers and Vic Country throughout his junior career and chats dealing with the tag of being a potential No.1 pick, who he looks up to in the AFL and how he has mastered the art of the fend off.

Also on this week's episode of Gettable, Cal and Riley discuss who would be targeted if there was a mid-season trade period and drop some Essendon contract news in another instalment of their segment Gettable Or Not Gettable.

Watch Gettable on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App, or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Gettable is the new trade, draft and free agency podcast on AFL.com.au, the AFL Live Official App, or wherever you get your podcasts. The latest episode is live now.