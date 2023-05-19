Lance Franklin with (from left) William Gumbula, Baykali Ganambarr, Lance Franklin, BJ Mununggurr and Sylvia Nulpinditj from Yolŋu Radio at the MCG on May 19, 2023. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

A YEAR after the biggest journey of their lives, Yolngu Radio commentators Baykali Ganambarr and William Gumbula shook hands with the biggest name in footy.

Back in Melbourne to reprise their call of the Dreamtime at the 'G clash in their native Yolngu Matha language, Ganambarr and Gumbula together with fellow commentators Sylvia Nulpinditj and BJ Mununggurr met superstar Sydney forward Lance Franklin at the MCG on Friday afternoon.

Franklin chatted with the Yolngu Radio team as they prepared for their second call of the Essendon v Richmond clash on Saturday night, following their debut at last year's game.

Their journey from Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory, where they regularly call local games, to the MCG was captured in a documentary, proudly supported by Telstra, that is now airing on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

>> WATCH THE FULL DOCUMENTARY IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Yolngu Radio's epic ride from NT to Dreamtime at the 'G Follow two First Nations footy commentators as they take their talents from Arnhem Land to the game's biggest stage in Sir Doug Nicholls Round

On Saturday night, Nulpinditj will become the first female commentator to broadcast the Dreamtime at the 'G game in language. She'll be joined by Ganambarr, Gumbula and Mununggurr for the call, which will be heard in the six major communities and 15 homelands throughout the North-East Arnhem Land region, and across Darwin and Palmerston.

“This is a very special moment for us. To be here, being supported by and sharing common ground with such an iconic Indigenous figure is something we don’t take for granted," Nulpinditj said.

"This is our opportunity to tell our story to the mainstream. We would like to thank the AFL, Telstra and Buddy Franklin for their support, and we hope this inspires Indigenous boys and girls back home in Arnhem Land, and all over the country.”

The Yolngu Radio team with Lance Franklin in the commentary boxes at the MCG on Friday, May 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Franklin, whose Swans will take on North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon, has long been a strong supporter of Sir Doug Nicholls Round and was grateful for the opportunity to meet with the Yolngu Radio team.

“Sir Doug Nicholls Round is a fantastic celebration and provides a great platform to recognise the contributions of Indigenous Australians and Torres Strait Islanders to our game," he said.

"It’s exciting to see the work of Yolngu Radio firsthand and it’s a significant step for these fans to hear the game in their native tongue."

Lance Franklin meets the Yolngu Radio team at the MCG on Friday, May 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Saturday night's broadcast of the Dreamtime at the 'G game is the first of three games to be called in language, with continued support from Telstra and in conjunction with First Nations Media Australia and RMIT senior research fellow for media and communications Dr Daniel Featherstone.

Round 11 will see the Top End Aboriginal Bush Broadcasting Association (TEABBA) broadcast the Darwin match between Gold Coast and the Western Bulldogs in traditional Tiwi language, while the Central Australian Aboriginal Media Association (CAMMA) will broadcast the match between the Adelaide Crows and Brisbane Lions in Arrernte language.