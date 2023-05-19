Samson Ryan celebrates a goal during the R8 match between Richmond and West Coast at the MCG on May 6, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

IT'S BEEN a season of surprises for rising Richmond ruck Samson Ryan.

A series of injuries to Ivan Soldo, Toby Nankervis and Tom Lynch have seen the 22-year-old record eight straight games after breaking into the side in round two, and his influence has grown week by week.

Ryan was drafted as a Brisbane Lions Academy graduate on his 20th birthday, but started his junior footy on the New South Wales south coast, playing with both Pambula and the Merimbula Diggers.

The Ryan family moved north after Samson earned a cricket scholarship with Toowoomba Grammar, but football still held a place in his heart.

After graduating at the end of 2019, Ryan shifted to Canberra to play in the then-NEAFL competition, but came home when COVID-19 hit in March.

He hatched an 18-month plan with his new manager, Tim Batty, but such was his QAFL form with Sherwood over the remainder of 2020, Richmond picked him up with pick No.40 in the space of six months.

"I was still running three times a week, but I didn't really know why. There was a stage there where I was thinking, 'do I really want to be doing this?' I remember having a chat with Mum, we went for a walk, and I knew there was going to be 10 weeks of the (QAFL) footy season, and she said, just give it all you've got, and see what happens," Ryan told AFL.com.au.

Samson Ryan in action at the 2020 Queensland NAB AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

"I played some alright footy against some bigger opposition, which was one of the most pleasing things for me. And I was just fortunate enough Richmond took notice."

Ryan's debut was one of mixed emotions, coming up against Paddy Ryder in the rain on a freezing night in late June, 2021, the Tigers falling 40 points short of St Kilda and booting 2.10 in the process.

His stats read zero disposals, one hitout and one free kick against, from 55 per cent game time playing as second ruck.

"I call it one of the best nights of my life, and one of the worst nights. In terms of best nights, my family was there – and that was one of the most unexpected things, I hadn't played that well the week before against Williamstown (in the VFL)," he said.

Samson Ryan on debut during the R15 match between Richmond and St Kilda at the MCG on June 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"And looking back now, I wasn't ready for it. But in saying that, the amount of learnings I had from that night was bigger than I'll ever take from playing VFL. It also showed me where I had to get to, it was a bit of a reality check in a sense."

Ruck coach Ivan Maric – "a big, friendly giant" – has been a calming and supportive influence for Ryan, particularly last year as he toiled in the VFL, but working closely with Nankervis and Jack Riewoldt has been equally vital.

"I tried a few different things in pre-season. I'm a big, nice human being, and I just tried to – I'm not sure what the word is – but really make a stance and get noticed, try and earn some respect from the boys by going really hard at the contest," Ryan said.

Learn More Samson's snap turned to absolute perfection Richmond continues its impressive start to the game with this superb bender from Samson Ryan

"It paid off, the boys started to notice me a bit more, and probably reflected in my footy as well, being able to be used and be big around the ground. I'm 207cm and over 100kg, so I need to be a bit more of a presence."

Ryan is plugging away at his uni course which he started prior to joining the AFL, studying secondary teaching with a focus on PE and maths.

"I'm still very heavily into cricket, there are some days I feel I love it more than footy. But I still love keeping tabs on it," he said.

Samson Ryan and Sam Collins compete for the ball during the R7 match between Richmond and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on April 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"And we've got a pretty big golf culture here at the club, there'd be 20-25 boys that play, so usually on a day off you'd find us playing golf somewhere.

Ryan's family immediately shot into the wider footy consciousness last week after a highly entertaining post-match interview with Brian Taylor on Channel 7, following Richmond's big win over Geelong.

Taylor quickly established that Ryan's girlfriend Lily had met Ryan's mum Belinda for the first time earlier that day, and Lily affectionately said Belinda was "plastered, but lovely".

Classic scenes 😅



BT meets Samson Ryan's mum...



Who'd met Ryan's girlfriend for the first time today...



Eventful day for the big man 😂 pic.twitter.com/MKXGy61Wdi — 7AFL (@7AFL) May 12, 2023

"I was 100 per cent nervous. I remember sitting down, we'd just finished the team song, and I looked up, and there's my mum talking to BT, and I was like, 'oh my God'. I was just keeping an eye on her, and I could tell she was very, very excited," Ryan said.

"I just wandered over to see if I could end the interview as quick as possible. It was quite funny, but the main thing is everyone's on good terms and everyone's very happy with each other.

"I was a bit nervous, because Lily had to meet them in the city (before the game), so I wasn't actually there when they officially met. We had a really nice weekend, which was the main thing, and it's all done, thank God."