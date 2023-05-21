IN THIS week's Nine Things We Learned, we discover Darcy Moore is the best defender in the game, Josh Dunkley has transformed the Lions and much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 10 of the 2023 season.

1) Zak Butters can win a Brownlow

There's not enough superlatives for Zak Butters' performance against Narrm on Friday night. It will go down as one of the best individual performances of the season, and while the 41 disposals, 10 clearances and two goals were jaw-dropping enough, the numbers tell only part of the story. His decision-making and composure in the wet against Demons stars Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca was something to behold and will surely earn him the maximum 10 AFL Coaches' Association votes. Butters is already in the top five in that award – and set to climb – and has no doubt shown he's capable of being right at the point end of Brownlow Medal voting both this season and beyond. – Michael Whiting

2) Darcy Moore is the best defender in the game

Darcy Moore was an All-Australian in 2020 and has been one of the premier backmen for some time, but right now the Collingwood captain is the most influential key defender in the game. Since taking over the reins from Scott Pendlebury in January, the 27-year-old has risen to the occasion in the off-field stakes – from handling drug scandals and the booing of Lance Franklin to his inspiring speech on Anzac Day – but he's taken his own game to another level as well. On Sunday, Craig McRae gave him the job on Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow and Moore thrived, amassing 25 disposals, 17 intercept possessions, 12 marks (six contested), eight rebound 50s and five tackles in a breathtaking performance opposed to one of the best players in the AFL. While Curnow still made an impact, Moore was the clear standout on the ground, strengthening his case for a second blazer come September. - Josh Gabelich

3) Richmond has a serious issue in close ones

Prior to its recent flag run, Richmond had a habit of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in unusual circumstances. Unfortunately for those in yellow and black, the Tigers of old have re-emerged. In their past 13 matches decided by a goal or less, including Saturday night's defeat by Essendon in the final 10 seconds, the Tigers have won just once. A frustrated Hardwick said post-match that at least his team has been in a winning position in all of those games, but the reality is, the stats are damning. The Tigers even purposely ran last-minute simulations in their scratch match against North Melbourne earlier this year to try and replicate the conditions that have plagued them of late but, so far, its yielded no dividends. – Sarah Black

4) Josh Dunkley has changed Brisbane's midfield

Although Lachie Neale won his second Marcus Ashcroft Medal in Saturday night's big win over Gold Coast, Josh Dunkley again showed why his off-season acquisition has been critical to the Lions' 8-2 start to the season. Not only did the former Western Bulldog rack up 29 disposals, including seven clearances and a match-high 11 score involvements, he kept Suns bull Matt Rowell relatively quiet in a head-to-head midfield battle. Rowell, among the AFL's top five in clearances before the round, finished with 18 touches and just three takeaways. Two weeks ago Dunkley put the clamps on Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps, and now with Rowell's scalp too, he is proving to be the two-way weapon the Lions have craved. – Michael Whiting

Josh Dunkley in action during the R10 match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba on May 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

5) The Dogs' surge has been built on defence

Luke Beveridge's Bulldogs have long been associated with a high-possession, handball style and the contested work of Marcus Bontempelli and Tom Liberatore has elevated them in the past, too. But they've now added a defensive layer that could restore them as genuine flag contenders. The Dogs have conceded just 60.8 points per game during their active five-game winning streak, with 32-year-old off-season recruit Liam Jones playing a big part as well as potential All-Australian bolter Ed Richards, who were both excellent against Adelaide on Saturday. The Dogs have upped their tackles too, going from 56.4 per game in 2022 (ranked 14th) to 61 per game in 2023 (ranked sixth). - Ben Somerford

Liam Jones during the Western Bulldogs' match against Brisbane in R3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

6) The Hawks have unearthed two more gems

Hawthorn's midfield has already got some much-deserved credit despite the Hawks' struggles and, in further positive signs, they look to have unearthed two more talented youngsters. Josh Weddle, who Hawthorn traded up for to grab with pick No.18 in last year's draft, and Seamus Mitchell, delisted at the end of last year before being selected in the AFL Rookie Draft, were instrumental in their thrashing of West Coast on Sunday. Weddle had 28 disposals, kicked two goals and had seven intercept possessions in just his fourth AFL game, while Mitchell had 19 touches in his sixth senior game as both provided plenty of drive. – Dejan Kalinic

Seamus Mitchell and Josh Weddle celebrate Hawthorn's win over West Coast in R10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

7) Walyalup has the firepower for finals

Not since the heights of 2014 has Walyalup kicked more than 100 points three times in a row, but that is what the Dockers achieved against Geelong on Saturday night while banking a third win on the trot. Justin Longmuir's side has hit triple figures five times in 10 games 2023 after doing so just five times in total between 2020-22, and are averaging 86.6 points a game, its highest tally during his tenure as coach. Most impressively, they kicked 16 goals on Saturday with a tall trio of Jye Amiss, Josh Treacy and Luke Jackson, who are aged 19, 20 and 21 respectively. The midfield-forward connection issues have been solved by instinctive play, the pressure forwards are having an impact, and the Dockers are cashing in at forward line stoppages, kicking six goals against the Cats from that source. It's a dangerous mix when it all comes together. – Nathan Schmook

8) North's future looks bright

For the first time since North Melbourne traded pick No.1 last year, it played its two top-four picks in Harry Sheezel and George Wardlaw together in the AFL. Sheezel has already made his mark at the top level, mostly in defence, while Wardlaw made his debut in a heartbreaking three-point loss to Sydney on Saturday. As Sheezel made the most of playing further up the field with 25 disposals, two goals and eight score involvements, Wardlaw showed why he was so highly rated. He had 16 disposals, eight contested possessions, nine tackles and six clearances in a tough debut performance during which he was on the receiving end of a big Will Hayward bump and went head-to-head with Sydney gun Luke Parker during the third quarter. In Sheezel and Wardlaw, North has two players worth watching for years to come. – Dejan Kalinic

9) Max King was worth the wait

St Kilda took no risks with the return of its superstar forward from a serious shoulder injury, but Saints fans didn't have to wait long on Sunday to be reminded why Max King is rated so highly. The Saints have lacked a seriously tall target all season, but King jagged his first big mark and goal inside the opening minutes against the Giants and kicked three more in a vital performance, while he also created plenty of opportunities for the Saints' fleet of small forwards. With Mitch Owens set to be sidelined after a nasty collision in the second quarter, youngster Anthony Caminiti still learning his trade and Tim Membrey having had an interrupted start to the season, the Saints need King at his best if they're going to make finals this year. - Martin Smith