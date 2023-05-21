WEST Coast is on track to claim the wooden spoon after suffering a 116-point thrashing at the hands of fellow struggler Hawthorn in Launceston.
The injury-hit Eagles didn't score a goal in the second half on Sunday afternoon in the battle of the bottom two teams, as the Hawks ran riot with Mitch Lewis kicking a career-high six goals.
The 22.10 (142) to 4.2 (26) result leaves the Eagles at the foot of the ladder with just one win for the season and a percentage of 55, after Hawthorn piled on 11 unanswered second-half goals for its second victory of the season.
West Coast, which won the flag in 2018, could claim the second wooden spoon in the club's history and that would give it an opportunity to select Harley Reid, the anointed No.1 pick in this year's AFL Draft.
Luke Breust kicked three for the match, while Josh Weddle, Cam Mackenzie, Jacob Koschitzke and Tyler Brockman got doubles and five others notched a goal.
It was West Coast's lowest score against Hawthorn and its heaviest loss of the season, surpassing a 108-point defeat at the hands of Carlton in round seven.
It was the first time the Hawks had scored more than 20 goals since 2016.
West Coast suffered a further injury blow when Jamaine Jones was forced from the field in the second quarter due to an ankle injury.
The club was already missing Tom Barrass, Jack Darling, Nic Naitanui, Luke Shuey, Elliot Yeo, Jamie Cripps, Liam Ryan, Shannon Hurn, Jeremy McGovern and Tom Cole.
Hawthorn set the tone early, opening a 43-12 lead at the first break on the back of winning the inside 50s 19-5.
James Sicily and Conor Nash (both 30 disposals) were heavily involved for the Hawks.
Hawthorn, which has jumped North Melbourne into 16th spot, could have some headaches ahead of meeting St Kilda next round with Sam Frost on report for striking.
Ruckman Nat Reeves was subbed out in the third quarter with an ankle problem.
Dom Sheed was tireless in a losing side, picking up two goals and an equal game-high 30 disposals.
'The need for Reid'
The Eagles, Hawks and North Melbourne have what has been dubbed 'The need for Reid', and West Coast is in pole position to potentially secure Bendigo Pioneers product Harley Reid after its poor loss on Sunday. Reid is the anointed No.1 pick in this year's AFL Draft, although clubs are expected to make big offers for the top selection.
Day's rising stocks
Enjoying a breakout season with his move into the midfield, Will Day was given an indication of just how far he has come in 2023. Day was given plenty of attention by the Eagles and Xavier O'Neill tagged him for most of the day. Day finished with 24 disposals, five clearances and seven score involvements.
HAWTHORN 7.1 11.4 14.8 22.10 (142)
WEST COAST 2.0 4.0 4.1 4.2 (26)
GOALS
Hawthorn: Lewis 6, Breust 3, Weddle 2, Mackenzie 2, Koschitzke 2, Brockman 2, Worpel, Newcombe, Moore, Butler, Bramble
West Coast: Sheed 2, Jones, Allen
BEST
Hawthorn: Sicily, Newcombe, Lewis, Nash, Weddle, Mackenzie
West Coast: Sheed, Kelly, O'Neill
INJURIES
Hawthorn: Reeves (ankle)
West Coast: Jones (ankle), Duggan (neck)
SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Connor Macdonald (replaced Ned Reeves in third quarter)
West Coast: Greg Clark (replaced Jamaine Jones in second quarter)
Crowd: TBC at University of Tasmania Stadium