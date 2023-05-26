FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

Sydney and Carlton kick off round 10 from 4.05pm AEST on Friday night in an SCG curtain-raiser, before top-eight rivals Werribee and Casey Demons face off on Saturday from 2.05pm AEST among four games being played that day.

On Sunday, Essendon and Box Hill Hawks clash at The Hangar from 1.05pm AEST, after Collingwood and North Melbourne begin the day's fixtures from 11am AEST

VFLW

The Western Bulldogs host Collingwood in Saturday's first game from 11am AEST, followed by ladder leader Geelong's clash with finals hopeful Port Melbourne from 12pm AEST.

On Sunday, Darebin v Essendon kicks off the day's two-game fixture from 10.30am AEST.

SANFL

Norwood will be looking for its first win of the season when it hosts Adelaide from 7.40pm ACST on Friday, while the pick of Saturday's games looks to be the second v fourth clash between Central District and Glenelg from 2.10pm ACST.

WAFL

West Perth star Tyler Keitel plays his 150th game when the Falcons take on Peel Thunder in the match of the round on Saturday from 2.10pm AWST.

On Sunday, West Coast hosts East Perth from 2.10pm AWST.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 10

Friday, May 26

Sydney v Carlton, SCG, 4.05pm AEST

Saturday, May 27

Werribee v Casey Demons, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Gold Coast v Footscray, TIO Stadium, 3pm ACST

Sandringham v Coburg, RSEA Park, 5.10pm AEST

Frankston v Brisbane, Kinetic Stadium, 7.05pm AEST

Sunday, May 28

Collingwood v North Melbourne, AIA Centre, 11.05am AEST

Geelong v Port Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium, 12pm AEST

Essendon v Box Hill Hawks, NEC Hangar, 1.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 10

Saturday, May 27

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood, ETU Stadium, 11am AEST

Geelong v Port Melbourne, Deakin University, 12pm AEST

Southern Saints v Casey Demons, RSEA Park, 12pm AEST

North Melbourne v Box Hill Hawks, Arden Street Oval, 2pm AEST

Sunday, May 28

Darebin v Essendon, La Trobe University, 10.30am AEST

Williamstown v Carlton, DSV Stadium, 2pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round seven

Friday, May 26

Norwood v Adelaide, Norwood Oval, 7.40pm ACST

Saturday, May 27

North Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST

South Adelaide v Sturt, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Central District v Glenelg, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST

West Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round seven

Saturday, May 27

Claremont v East Fremantle, Broome, 2.05pm AWST

Subiaco v Swan Districts, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

West Perth v Peel Thunder, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

South Fremantle v Perth, Fremantle Communiry Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Sunday, May 28

West Coast v East Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST