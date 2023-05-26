FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
VFL
Sydney and Carlton kick off round 10 from 4.05pm AEST on Friday night in an SCG curtain-raiser, before top-eight rivals Werribee and Casey Demons face off on Saturday from 2.05pm AEST among four games being played that day.
On Sunday, Essendon and Box Hill Hawks clash at The Hangar from 1.05pm AEST, after Collingwood and North Melbourne begin the day's fixtures from 11am AEST
>> Scroll down for links to the VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL games you want to watch
>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
VFLW
The Western Bulldogs host Collingwood in Saturday's first game from 11am AEST, followed by ladder leader Geelong's clash with finals hopeful Port Melbourne from 12pm AEST.
On Sunday, Darebin v Essendon kicks off the day's two-game fixture from 10.30am AEST.
>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
SANFL
Norwood will be looking for its first win of the season when it hosts Adelaide from 7.40pm ACST on Friday, while the pick of Saturday's games looks to be the second v fourth clash between Central District and Glenelg from 2.10pm ACST.
WAFL
West Perth star Tyler Keitel plays his 150th game when the Falcons take on Peel Thunder in the match of the round on Saturday from 2.10pm AWST.
On Sunday, West Coast hosts East Perth from 2.10pm AWST.
Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round 10
Friday, May 26
Sydney v Carlton, SCG, 4.05pm AEST
Saturday, May 27
Werribee v Casey Demons, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Gold Coast v Footscray, TIO Stadium, 3pm ACST
Sandringham v Coburg, RSEA Park, 5.10pm AEST
Frankston v Brisbane, Kinetic Stadium, 7.05pm AEST
Sunday, May 28
Collingwood v North Melbourne, AIA Centre, 11.05am AEST
Geelong v Port Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium, 12pm AEST
Essendon v Box Hill Hawks, NEC Hangar, 1.05pm AEST
rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 10
Saturday, May 27
Western Bulldogs v Collingwood, ETU Stadium, 11am AEST
Geelong v Port Melbourne, Deakin University, 12pm AEST
Southern Saints v Casey Demons, RSEA Park, 12pm AEST
North Melbourne v Box Hill Hawks, Arden Street Oval, 2pm AEST
Sunday, May 28
Darebin v Essendon, La Trobe University, 10.30am AEST
Williamstown v Carlton, DSV Stadium, 2pm AEST
SANFL fixture, round seven
Friday, May 26
Norwood v Adelaide, Norwood Oval, 7.40pm ACST
Saturday, May 27
North Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST
South Adelaide v Sturt, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST
Central District v Glenelg, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST
West Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST
WAFL fixture, round seven
Saturday, May 27
Claremont v East Fremantle, Broome, 2.05pm AWST
Subiaco v Swan Districts, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST
West Perth v Peel Thunder, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
South Fremantle v Perth, Fremantle Communiry Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST
Sunday, May 28
West Coast v East Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST