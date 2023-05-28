COLLINGWOOD will nervously await scans to determine how long Steele Sidebottom will be sidelined by the knee injury that soured his 300th AFL game and his side's 35-point win over North Melbourne.

Sidebottom was subbed out of the match in the first quarter, with the club later confirming the nature of the injury to be an MCL. 

Sidebottom will have scans in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury.

MAGPIES v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

"Well it looks like he'll miss a few weeks," coach Craig McRae said post-game.

"I'm not sure exactly - three to four potentially, he might be back after the bye. I don't know, we have to get scans and the like.

"But it's a shame - we sort of build the whole day up around what it means for him and all of us.

"And jeez he started well too - he was on fire early."

08:38
Published ago

Highlights: Collingwood v North Melbourne

The Magpies and Kangaroos clash in round 11

Published ago

Jordan De Goey was at his dynamic best for the Pies, racking up 35 disposals, 10 inside-50s, 589 metres gained and one goal.

"I didn't want to say anything - I thought, 'Keep quiet on Jordy because he's having a ripping season,'" McRae said.

"Today was out of the box.

00:00
Published ago

Marvelous De Goey shines in Pies' victory

Nothing but class for Jordan De Goey as he finishes the game with a goal and 31 disposals

Published ago

"The difference between Jordy maybe two or three years ago is his work ethic and his ability now to cover ground.

"You watch how hard he's running, you watch him get to a contest - and defensively as well, he's buying right into that.

"That was a pretty special game."

05:45
Published ago

Full post-match, R11: Magpies

Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 11's match against North Melbourne

Published ago

Caretaker coach Brett Ratten rued a lack of execution in North Melbourne's performance but relished his charges' effort against the competition "benchmark" in Collingwood.

"Everybody (thinks it is) doom and gloom because they look at a loss beside your name, but today was a really good step," he said.

"What we've seen over a period now is the performance against Sydney was full of merit and then today wasn't exactly what we wanted for the four quarters, but jeez there was a bit to take away."

06:11
Published ago

Full post-match, R11: Kangaroos

Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 11's match against Collingwood

Published ago

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:32

    Brilliant Daicos produces Pies' first

    Josh Daicos collects the footy goalward and strikes the opening goal

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Cruellest of blows as Sidebottom hurts knee in game 300

    Steele Sidebottom gets subbed out in his big milestone match after injuring his knee during this tackle

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Howe about this for North's first goal?

    Daniel Howe nails this superb snap to earn a much-needed major for his side

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Fiery De Goey finds big sticks

    Jordan De Goey wins the chase to collect the footy and delivers this major

    AFL
  • 00:25

    Mighty Adams strikes gold

    Taylor Adams collects the footy from the stoppage and quickly fires without hesitation to produce this gem

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Zurhaar drills superb gem

    The Kangaroos find some rhythm with this Cameron Zurhaar goal

    AFL
  • 08:38

    Highlights: Collingwood v North Melbourne

    The Magpies and Kangaroos clash in round 11

    AFL
  • 05:45

    Full post-match, R11: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 11's match against North Melbourne

    AFL

  • Marvelous De Goey shines in Pies' victory

    Nothing but class for Jordan De Goey as he finishes the game with a goal and 31 disposals

    AFL
  • 06:11

    Full post-match, R11: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 11's match against Collingwood

    AFL