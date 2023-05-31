Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

IT WAS a tough round of tipping for our experts with several upsets highlighting a manic round 11 of action.

Round 12 promises to be no different, as the first week of byes is upon us. Riley Beveridge is still out in front ahead of Matthew Lloyd, with Nathan Schmook making up a little ground after picking five winners.

>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW

Everyone is in agreement on five of the seven games this weekend, with Gold Coast getting the nod by four of our tipsters to beat a red-hot Adelaide.

Check out the other R12 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne – 26 points

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 3

Total: 70

MATTHEW LLOYD

Melbourne – 10 points

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Richmond

Essendon

Last week: 3

Total: 67

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne – 18 points

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Richmond

Essendon

Last week: 3

Total: 66

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne – 22 points

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 4

Total: 66

JOSH GABELICH

Melbourne – nine points

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 4

Total: 65

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne - 24 points

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 5

Total: 65

MICHAEL WHITING

Melbourne – 29 points

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 3

Total: 65

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne – 24 points

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 3

Total: 64

DAMIAN BARRETT

Melbourne – 12 points

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 4

Total: 63

SARAH OLLE

Melbourne – 29 points

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 5

Total: 63

KANE CORNES

Melbourne – 17 points

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 4

Total: 59

TOTALS

Melbourne 11-0 Carlton

Port Adelaide 11-0 Hawthorn

West Coast 0-11 Collingwood

Western Bulldogs 11-0 Geelong

Gold Coast 4-7 Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney 9-2 Richmond

Essendon 11-0 North Melbourne

Byes: Brisbane, St Kilda, Sydney, Fremantle