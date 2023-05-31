IT WAS a tough round of tipping for our experts with several upsets highlighting a manic round 11 of action.
Round 12 promises to be no different, as the first week of byes is upon us. Riley Beveridge is still out in front ahead of Matthew Lloyd, with Nathan Schmook making up a little ground after picking five winners.
Everyone is in agreement on five of the seven games this weekend, with Gold Coast getting the nod by four of our tipsters to beat a red-hot Adelaide.
Check out the other R12 tips below
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Melbourne – 26 points
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 3
Total: 70
MATTHEW LLOYD
Melbourne – 10 points
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Richmond
Essendon
Last week: 3
Total: 67
NAT EDWARDS
Melbourne – 18 points
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Richmond
Essendon
Last week: 3
Total: 66
CALLUM TWOMEY
Melbourne – 22 points
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 4
Total: 66
JOSH GABELICH
Melbourne – nine points
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 4
Total: 65
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Melbourne - 24 points
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 5
Total: 65
MICHAEL WHITING
Melbourne – 29 points
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 3
Total: 65
SARAH BLACK
Melbourne – 24 points
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 3
Total: 64
DAMIAN BARRETT
Melbourne – 12 points
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 4
Total: 63
SARAH OLLE
Melbourne – 29 points
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 5
Total: 63
KANE CORNES
Melbourne – 17 points
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 4
Total: 59
TOTALS
Melbourne 11-0 Carlton
Port Adelaide 11-0 Hawthorn
West Coast 0-11 Collingwood
Western Bulldogs 11-0 Geelong
Gold Coast 4-7 Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 9-2 Richmond
Essendon 11-0 North Melbourne
Byes: Brisbane, St Kilda, Sydney, Fremantle