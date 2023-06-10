STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Woodville-West Torrens v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday June 10, 12.35pm ACST

Rookie forward Tariek Newchurch kicked four goals straight in Adelaide's 23-point win over Woodville-West Torrens on Saturday afternoon.

Harry Schoenberg had his chances to hit the scoreboard but finished with 0.3 in an otherwise impressive outing, gathering 33 disposals, 10 marks and 10 clearances.

Matt Crouch does what he always does, finishing with 32 touches and one goal, Sam Berry had 23 disposals and eight clearances, Jackson Hately also found the ball 23 times, Patrick Parnell took nine grabs to go with 22 touches, and Brayden Cook had 21 disposals.

Elliott Himmelberg kicked two goals while helping out in the ruck, while Kieran Strachan (28 hitouts) did most of the tap work.

Shane McAdam kicked one goal from 10 touches but last week's star forward Lachie Gollant didn't trouble the scorers.

Luke Nankervis (17 disposals, eight marks), rookie Tyler Brown (20 disposals, one goal, eight inside 50s) and James Borlase (15 disposals, seven marks) were all busy, while Billy Dowling (14 disposals), Mark Keane (14) and Hugh Bond (11) were all involved.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Brisbane at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday June 10, 12.05pm AEST

As always it was veteran Jarryd Lyons dominating the stats for Brisbane, gathering a team-high 31 disposals including seven clearances in the Lions' 19-point loss to Box Hill on Saturday.

Young father-son draftee Jaspa Fletcher kicked two goals from 18 disposals, ruckman Henry Smith also slotted two, as did Kai Lohmann (from 20 disposals), while Nakia Cockatoo (14 touches) and Harry Sharp (17) kicked one goal each.

Teenager James Tunstill got plenty of the ball finishing with 25 touches and six clearances, Noah Answerth took eight marks in his 24 disposals and Callum Ah Chee had nine grabs to go with 23 touches.

Ruckman Darcy Fort did most of the work at the bounces, totaling 30 hitouts and 18 disposals, but also did the work when the ball hit the ground with a game-high 11 clearances.

Former Saint Darragh Joyce (17 disposals, nine marks) and Blake Coleman (17, four tackles) were busy, rookies Kalin Lane and Darryl McDowell-White kicked one goal each, while key forward Tom Fullarton was quiet with five touches.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Essendon at Ikon Park, Sunday June 11, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Collingwood at Casey Fields, Sunday June 11, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Essendon at Ikon Park, Sunday June 11, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Claremont v Peel Thunder at Revo Fitness Stadium, Saturday June 10, 2.10pm AWST

Neil Erasmus produced a strong performance in Peel's two-point loss to Claremont on Saturday.

The midfielder gathered 27 disposals and also had six tackles in the defeat.

Nathan Wilson (23 disposals) and Corey Wagner (22) also had plenty of the ball.

Karl Worner had 21 touches and kicked a goal, while Joel Hamling had 14 disposals.

Travis Colyer (13 disposals and five marks) was busy, Liam Reidy had 11 disposals, 13 hitouts and kicked a goal and Josh Corbett managed 11 disposals while kicking two behinds.

Sebit Kuek hit the scoreboard with two majors.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Arden Street Oval, Sunday June 11, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Brisbane at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday June 10, 12.05pm AEST

Fergus Greene got amongst it on Saturday, kicking five goals in Box Hill's 19-point win over Brisbane.

Harry Morrison was the Hawks' biggest ball-winner with 30 disposals, while Josh Ward finished with 28, six tackles and a goal, and Ned Long had 23 touches and nine marks.

Chad Wingard was eased through in his return from injury, but set up multiple goals and kicked one himself.

Young midfielder Jack O'Sullivan also kicked a goal from 15 disposals, while fellow 2022 draftee Henry Hustwaite got busy with 24 disposals and a team-high five clearances.

Denver Grainger-Barras was strong in defence, taking nine marks and getting off 13 disposals, Josh Bennetts was also good in the air with eight grabs and 15 touches, and fellow rookie Max Ramsden had 13 disposals, 22 hitouts and one goal.

Finn Maginness (21 disposals), Emerson Jeka (17, six marks), Jai Serong (17, five) and Josh Morris (15 touches) were all busy, while Cooper Stephens (11, six tackles) and category B rookie Fionn O'Hara (eight disposals) did their bit.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Collingwood at Casey Fields, Sunday June 11, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Arden Street Oval, Sunday June 11, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Central District at Alberton Oval, Saturday June 10, 1.10pm ACST

Mid-season draftee Quinton Narkle was again a standout for Port Adelaide in his second SANFL game, gathering team-high totals in disposals (33), marks (10), clearances (six) and inside 50s (eight).

The former Cat also kicked one goal in Port's 23-point win over Central District.

Small forward Orazio Fantasia did the work in front of goal, finishing with 4.3 from 18 touches.

AFL skipper Tom Jonas will be looking for an immediate recall after racking up 23 disposals, while fellow defender Ryan Burton was also impressive with 21 touches and five tackles.

Jase Burgoyne was busy with 27 disposals, as was rookie Trent Dumont with 25, while Jackson Mead kicked one goal from 18 touches and Francis Evans kicked two from 16.

After looking solid at the higher level, Ollie Lord slotted 1.3 on his return to the SANFL, and Tom Scully also slotted one from limited touches.

Big man Sam Hayes had a dozen disposals and 23 hitouts, while Jake Pasini finished with 13 touches - all kicks.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Werribee at Swinburne Centre, Sunday June 11, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Sandringham at Tramway Oval, Friday June 9, 1.05pm AEST

Tom Highmore was excellent in defence for Sandringham in the Zebras’ close loss against Sydney, taking 13 marks and amassing 28 disposals.

Out-of-favour Saints forward Tim Membrey kicked two goals from 12 disposals, while key forward Isaac Keeler kicked one.

After playing less than a quarter of Thursday night’s AFL match as St Kilda’s tactical substitute, forward Cooper Sharman had 21 touches and 10 marks.

Midfielder Leo Connolly had 19 touches and seven tackles, while Ben Paton put on a strong showing after being dropped from the seniors with 25 disposals and five marks.

Tom Campbell (eight clearances) and Max Heath (one goal) split the ruck duties, and each recorded 16 hitouts.

First-year midfielder Ollie Hotton played his first game back from a back injury and recorded 13 disposals, two tackles and a clearance.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Sandringham at Tramway Oval, Friday June 9, 1.05pm AEST

Mid-season draft pick-up Jack Buller was the match-winner in his first game for Sydney’s VFL side, kicking five goals in the Swans’ last-gasp win over Sandringham on Friday.

Dylan Stephens was excellent in the middle with 26 disposals, 13 tackles and seven clearances in the Swans' first VFL win of the year.

Young forward Jaiden Magor was busy with 24 touches and 13 marks, while defender William Edwards was strong in defence with 21 touches and 11 marks.

Buller’s fellow mid-season draftee Harrison Arnold also had a big day with 23 disposals and nine marks.

Winger Caleb Mitchell had 18 touches and 10 marks, while defender Will Gould had 21 touches and 10 marks.

Corey Warner was lively with 21 touches and four clearances, while ruck Lachlan McAndrew had 33 hitouts and three clearances.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v Subiaco at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday June 10, 11.40am AWST

Only two AFL-listed players were in action in the Eagles' 129-point loss to Subiaco.

West Coast has again been hit by injuries and it has showed throughout the year in the WAFL.

Jack Williams (eight disposals, 10 hitouts and a goal) and Tyrell Dewar (six disposals and a goal) were the two AFL-listed players in action in the big defeat.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Footscray at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday June 10, 1.05pm AEST

Mitch Hannan dominated in Footscray's 19-point win over Frankston on Saturday.

Hannan had 16 disposals, took six marks and booted five goals for the Bulldogs.

Also dominant was Jordon Sweet, who had 45 hitouts, 11 disposals, five tackles and kicked a goal for the Bulldogs.

Robbie McComb (20 disposals and a goal) and Luke Cleary (18) were also busy.

Picked up in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Caleb Poulter had 17 touches.

Tim O'Brien (18 disposals), Hayden Crozier (18), Roarke Smith (18), Lachlan McNeil (19) and Ryan Gardner (15) were also solid.

Buku Khamis and Charlie Clarke each kicked two goals.