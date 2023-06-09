Jack Buller in action for Claremont during the 2023 WAFL season. Picture: Michael O'Brien

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

The round 12 action begins on Friday afternoon when Sydney hosts Sandringham from 1.05pm AEST. The Swans' mid-season draftees Jack Buller and Harry Arnold will make their VFL debuts, along with St Kilda's 2022 draftee Olli Hotton.

The match of the round takes place on Saturday when Box Hill Hawks host Brisbane in a third-v-first clash, while on Sunday it's Richmond v Werribee and Casey Demons v Collingwood that take centre stage.

VFLW

The Saturday clash between Geelong and Box Hill Hawks looks the pick of round 12, which also features a standalone Sunday game between Darebin and Port Melbourne from 2.10pm AEST.

SANFL

Round eight's marquee clash takes place on Monday when top sides Glenelg and Sturt do battle in front of an expected crowd of up to 10,000 on the public holiday Monday, in support of the fight against MND.

WAFL

Claremont and Peel face off on Saturday afternoon in a massive 1v2 clash that will go a long way to shaping the top end of the ladder as we near the halfway mark of the season.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 12

Friday, June 9

Sydney v Sandringham, Tramway Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Saturday, June 10

Box Hill Hawks v Brisbane, Box Hill City Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Southport v Port Melbourne, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

Frankston v Footscray, Kinetic Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Williamstown v Northern Bullants, DSV Stadium, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, June 11

North Melbourne v GWS Giants, Arden Street Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Richmond v Werribee, Swinburne Centre, 1.05pm AEST

Casey Demons v Collingwood, Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST

Carlton v Essendon, Ikon Park, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 12

Saturday, June 10

Williamstown v Western Bulldogs, DSV Stadium, 10am AEST

Collingwood v Carlton, AIA Centre, 11am AEST

North Melbourne v Southern Saints, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 11am AEST

Casey Demons v Essendon, Casey Fields, 12pm AEST

Geelong v Box Hill Hawks, Deakin University, 12pm AEST

Sunday, June 11

Darebin v Port Melbourne, La Trobe University, 2pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round nine

Saturday, June 10

Woodville-West Torrens v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 12.35pm ACST

West Adelaide v North Adelaide, Hisense Stadium, 1.10pm ACST

Port Adelaide v Central District, Alberton Oval, 1.10pm ACST

Monday, June 12

South Adelaide v Norwood, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Glenelg v Sturt, Stratarama Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round nine

Saturday, June 10

West Coast v Subiaco, Mineral Resources Park, 11.40am AWST

Claremont v Peel Thunder, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Sunday, June 11

East Perth v East Fremantle, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Swan Districts v Perth, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST

West Perth v South Fremantle, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST