Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal during the round 13 clash between North Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney at Blundstone Arena on June 11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

TOBY Greene has produced some magical touches to fire Greater Western Sydney to a valuable 28-point win over a plucky North Melbourne in Hobart.

The skipper stepped up in the third quarter with the game on the line, kicking a brace of goals including a soccer-style volley in the square, off a Stephen Coniglio kick.

Ahead 47-42 at half-time, the Giants put on a five-goal-to-two third term before finishing 15.13 (103) to 11.9 (75) winners at Blundstone Arena on Sunday.

After several close losses this season, the result moves GWS to 5-8 for and two wins outside the top eight.

Greene, who had 24 disposals and five clearances, slotted three goals for the second week in a row after almost lifting his side over Richmond last round.

Callum Brown also had three goals, including two late in the first quarter to put a dampener on a positive North Melbourne start.

Jake Riccardi picked up a crucial goal for the Giants from a 50-metre penalty in the third quarter after North Melbourne's Ben McKay batted the ball away following a mark.

The Kangaroos, without co-captain Jy Simpkin and experienced midfielder Hugh Greenwood, were right in the contest in the first two quarters.

They've now lost 11 straight but have been more competitive in their four games under caretaker coach Brett Ratten.

Nick Larkey was among their best with a game-high four goals, while George Wardlaw had some more eye-catching moments in just his fourth game.

The tenacious 19-year-old kicked his first career goal, topped the tackle count with nine, and had 22 disposals.

North Melbourne's Tarryn Thomas had some nice involvements in the second quarter, picking up two goals to eat into the Giants' lead before finishing with three for the match.

Jack Ziebell topped the possession count with 30.

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.4 6.6 8.7 11.9 (75)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.3 7.5 12.9 15.13 (103)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Larkey 4, Thomas 3, Ford, Powell, Spicer, Wardlaw

Greater Western Sydney: Brown 3, Greene 3, Bedford 2, Hogan 2, Riccardi 2, O'Halloran, Rowston, Ward

BEST

North Melbourne: Larkey, Wardlaw, Hall, Ziebell, Shiels, Thomas

Greater Western Sydney: Greene, Coniglio, Hogan, Ward, Briggs, Riccardi

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Aidan Corr (replaced Miller Bergman at three-quarter time)

Greater Western Sydney: Harry Rowston (replaced Ryan Angwin in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Blundstone Arena