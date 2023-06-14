Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

RICHMOND is being tipped to upset St Kilda, while Carlton is getting little love from our experts ahead of facing Gold Coast.

In what will be triple premiership captain Trent Cotchin's 300th game, seven of AFL.com.au's 11 experts think the Tigers will continue their resurgence under interim coach Andrew McQualter and beat the finals-chasing Saints.

Under fire after six straight losses, the Blues have been tipped by just three experts, with the Suns backed by eight ahead of Sunday's encounter at the MCG.

Greater Western Sydney is getting some support to upset Fremantle in round 14.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Port Adelaide - 19 points

Brisbane

Fremantle

Richmond

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 3

Total: 77

NAT EDWARDS

Port Adelaide - nine points

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4

Total: 75

MATTHEW LLOYD

Port Adelaide - 15 points

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 3

Total: 75

CALLUM TWOMEY

Port Adelaide - 22 points

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4

Total: 75

MICHAEL WHITING

Port Adelaide - 14 points

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 75

JOSH GABELICH

Port Adelaide - nine points

Brisbane

Fremantle

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4

Total: 73

SARAH BLACK

Port Adelaide - eight points

Brisbane

Fremantle

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 3

Total: 72

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Port Adelaide - 18 points

Brisbane

Fremantle

Richmond

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 3

Total: 72

DAMIAN BARRETT

Port Adelaide - 11 points

Brisbane

Fremantle

Richmond

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 3

Total: 70

SARAH OLLE

Port Adelaide - 23 points

Brisbane

Fremantle

St Kilda

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 3

Total: 70

KANE CORNES

Geelong - seven points

Brisbane

Fremantle

Richmond

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 3

Total: 66

TOTALS

Port Adelaide 10-1 Geelong

Brisbane 11-0 Sydney

Greater Western Sydney 4-7 Fremantle

Richmond 7-4 St Kilda

Carlton 3-8 Gold Coast

North Melbourne 0-11 Western Bulldogs

Byes: Adelaide, Collingwood, Hawthorn, Essendon, Melbourne, West Coast