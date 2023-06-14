RICHMOND is being tipped to upset St Kilda, while Carlton is getting little love from our experts ahead of facing Gold Coast.
In what will be triple premiership captain Trent Cotchin's 300th game, seven of AFL.com.au's 11 experts think the Tigers will continue their resurgence under interim coach Andrew McQualter and beat the finals-chasing Saints.
Under fire after six straight losses, the Blues have been tipped by just three experts, with the Suns backed by eight ahead of Sunday's encounter at the MCG.
Greater Western Sydney is getting some support to upset Fremantle in round 14.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Port Adelaide - 19 points
Brisbane
Fremantle
Richmond
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 3
Total: 77
NAT EDWARDS
Port Adelaide - nine points
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 4
Total: 75
MATTHEW LLOYD
Port Adelaide - 15 points
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 3
Total: 75
CALLUM TWOMEY
Port Adelaide - 22 points
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 4
Total: 75
MICHAEL WHITING
Port Adelaide - 14 points
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 75
JOSH GABELICH
Port Adelaide - nine points
Brisbane
Fremantle
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 4
Total: 73
SARAH BLACK
Port Adelaide - eight points
Brisbane
Fremantle
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 3
Total: 72
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Port Adelaide - 18 points
Brisbane
Fremantle
Richmond
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 3
Total: 72
DAMIAN BARRETT
Port Adelaide - 11 points
Brisbane
Fremantle
Richmond
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 3
Total: 70
SARAH OLLE
Port Adelaide - 23 points
Brisbane
Fremantle
St Kilda
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 3
Total: 70
KANE CORNES
Geelong - seven points
Brisbane
Fremantle
Richmond
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 3
Total: 66
TOTALS
Port Adelaide 10-1 Geelong
Brisbane 11-0 Sydney
Greater Western Sydney 4-7 Fremantle
Richmond 7-4 St Kilda
Carlton 3-8 Gold Coast
North Melbourne 0-11 Western Bulldogs
Byes: Adelaide, Collingwood, Hawthorn, Essendon, Melbourne, West Coast