Joel Jeffrey will miss miss six to eight weeks after suffering a stress reaction in his foot, while a Lachie Weller return could be on the cards this weekend

Joel Jeffrey during the match between Gold Coast and Sydney at Heritage Bank Stadium in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has been dealt an injury blow, with versatile tall Joel Jeffrey suffering a stress reaction in his foot.

Jeffrey left the field in the second half of Sunday's loss to Carlton and testing confirmed the bad news for the 21-year-old.

He will now miss six to eight weeks and likely be available late in the home-and-away season.

Jeffrey started the year in the Suns' forward line, but after being dropped and spending a stint in the VFL, returned to play matches in his hometown of Darwin against the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide as a defender.

The languid Academy product excelled in the two wins, with his ability to read the ball in the air and create damage with his precise kicking a huge plus.

Jeffrey has played 16 games across three seasons, including seven this year.

Running defender Lachie Weller is closing in on a return, but will need to get through Thursday's main training to put his hand up for selection for the first time in eight weeks after suffering swelling around his knee.