Jeremy Cameron is attended to by Gary Rohan during the R15 match between Geelong and Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on June 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG forward Jeremy Cameron will miss at least next week's Grand Final rematch with Sydney after being knocked out in an accidental collision with teammate Gary Rohan in the side's 15-point win over Melbourne.

The pair contested a marking contest at centre half-forward, with Rohan's shoulder collecting Cameron's head which then hit the turf.

Play was halted for seven minutes as Cameron was stretchered off the field at GMHBA Stadium.

00:38

Massive blow with Jezza KO'd in sickening friendly fire

Geelong gets rocked by an injury to Jeremy Cameron after the star forward leaves the field on a stretcher following this clash with a teammate

The 30-year-old was conscious as he left the field and offered a thumbs-up to fans.

Coach Chris Scott was unable to give an update on the Coleman medallist's condition after the match but was hopeful it wasn't too serious.

"I don't really know (how Cameron is). He has been taken to hospital, and that can sound dramatic, but I haven't got an update yet. That'll come in time," Scott said.

"I certainly haven't had any indication that it's a horrible situation, but any time one of your players needs to be taken to hospital, even if it's for observation, (it) leaves us all a bit shaken."

CATS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Rohan refocused to kick a game-high three goals in wet conditions, with Melbourne having no answer to his pace on fast breaks.

"The (wet) conditions made the game a bit of a slog at times, so it became a game of will as much of a game of method. I thought as the game went on, we adapted better. I thought they had control of that battle for a while," Scott said.

"We felt for big parts of the game, things were just going against us. When you lose one of your best players so early, certainly in those circumstances, it can put everyone on the back foot. 

"[Rohan's] approach and maturity to really attack the game – and if anyone won the game for us, it was him – and I'm really proud of him and others as well.

09:02

Full post-match, R15: Cats

Watch Geelong's press conference after round 15's match against Melbourne

"He is so willing to play his role, and it's a role that's hard for some people on the outside to understand. I don't just mean on the field as well, the way he is around the club, he's someone I admire.

"I don't generally individualise – Tom Stewart was pretty good – so he had some competition, but to my eye, Rohan was the most dangerous player on the ground. Because he is the person he is, it did rattle him, and I respect him more for that, because he's not a sociopath, he's got some empathy for one of his best friends who he's accidentally knocked out."

MATCH REPORT
Cats lift in the wet after Jezza scare to storm past Demons

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin was pleased with his side's first three quarters – the Dees held a seven-point lead at three-quarter time – but was particularly fiery when asked about sidelined midfielder Clayton Oliver.

Oliver wasn't considered for selection after recovering from an infection in his foot, and Goodwin was furious about rumours on social media which suggested a secret illicit drug ban.

"There's a lot been spoken about Clayton in the last 48 hours, and a lot of it is incorrect," Goodwin said.

05:25

Full post-match, R15: Demons

Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 15's match against Geelong

"Clayton had a hamstring strain against Port Adelaide. He then had an infected foot and spent six nights in hospital. As he's come back into training in the last eight days, his hamstring is tight.

"He'll have scans tomorrow. Anyone who thinks they know better than that, come and walk into our environment and find out. He's off for scans tomorrow and he'll continue to progress. He's training to a certain level, but he's not quite there yet. 

"That's not the player you risk, and we're going to make sure he's fully fit and ready to go. Hopefully the scan tomorrow comes back all clear, but for all the other rubbish that's out there, it's just garbage."

08:45

Highlights: Geelong v Melbourne

The Cats and Demons clash in round 15

Goodwin said the tide began to turn Geelong's way around the contested ball, which Melbourne had controlled up until the fourth quarter.

"There's no doubt Geelong's pressure, their tackle pressure, their critical contest wins in the last quarter were critical to the game. They got some easy transition goals which hadn't been seen all night from either team," he said.

"For three quarters, there was a lot of optimism in how we played. I think we played the style of footy that suited the conditions. It was a contest game, and for big periods through the middle of the game, we had a lot of dominance. 

"But that last quarter, you walk away incredibly disappointed because one team really ramped up their pressure, and we weren't able to sustain it and win the critical contests you need in those types of game."

