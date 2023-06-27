IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Damo and Fish run the rule over the finals race: who surges in, who'll fade out?
- How Chris Fagan has tweaked the Lions to have them primed
- Hall of Fame: Stars inducted on football's most special night
- Eagles in crisis: Why West Coast is right to stagger through the season
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.