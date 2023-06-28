Alastair Clarkson looks set to return to coaching in a part-time capacity before taking full control before the end of the season

Alastair Clarkson looks on during the R9 match between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ALASTAIR Clarkson is expected to ease himself back into coaching at North Melbourne, with a part-time return to the club as soon as the next fortnight.

And people close to Clarkson have told AFL.com.au they have "no doubt" the four-time premiership coach will return to take control of the Roos on match day before the end of the 2023 season.

Details around Clarkson's return to North Melbourne were being thrashed out Thursday night.

Brett Ratten, installed as Clarkson's interim replacement after he stood himself down after round nine, will coach North Melbourne in Saturday's round 16 match against Adelaide, and is likely to continue in that capacity until at least round 18.

Clarkson stood down on May 18, citing a mental and physical toll attached to an investigation into alleged racism during his time at Hawthorn.

He has spent the past six weeks receiving professional support and has recently engaged in dialogue with North Melbourne president Sonja Hood about a return date.

Since Clarkson took his leave, the AFL shut down its own independent investigation into the alleged racism at Hawthorn, clearing Clarkson and now-Brisbane coach Chris Fagan of the allegations and ruling out any sanctions under its rules.

It remains to be seen if the allegations, made by First Nations players, will now be heard in the Federal Court's Human Rights Commission.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said on the day he cleared Clarkson and Fagan that the AFL would consider sanctioning Hawthorn over its handling of the racism investigation, which didn't afford Clarkson and Fagan the rights to respond to the allegations made against them.

Alastair Clarkson hugs Chris Fagan before North Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Clarkson has in the past fortnight ramped up his quest to return, and has been heavily analysing match videos of the second-last placed Roos, as well as the leading teams.

Given his known reluctance to partake in any promotional exercises before North's round three match against Hawthorn, it is believed Clarkson would be reluctant to officially regain match-day control of the Roos until after the clubs' return match in round 18.

As well as his frustrations and anger with Hawthorn's handling of the racism investigation, Clarkson’s relationship with his replacement at the Hawks, Sam Mitchell, who was his captain in the 2008 Hawks premiership, has dramatically deteriorated.

Alastair Clarkson (left) chats with Brett Ratten during North Melbourne's practice match against the Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Mitchell refrained from even mentioning Clarkson during a speech as he received his induction into the Australian Football Hall Of Fame on Tuesday night.

North Melbourne is expected to publicly outline Clarksons return to work details within the next week.