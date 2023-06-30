No.1 pick contender Harley Reid will be on show when Western Australia takes on Vic Country at the WACA

Aiden O'Driscoll and Harley Reid. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE AFL Under-18 Boys Championships continue on Saturday when Western Australia takes on Vic Country at the WACA on Friday night.

WA is coming off its first win of the championships, a 26-point victory over SA, with prolific midfielders Clay Hall and Aiden O'Driscoll prominent. Star defender Daniel Curtin also shone, keeping promising bottom-aged SA forward Tyler Welsh quiet.

Potential No.1 pick Harley Reid will take the field for Vic Country, having booted the first three goals of the eventual loss to South Australia a fortnight ago. He will be joined by another likely first-round pick in Zane Duursma, the brother of Port Adelaide pair Xavier and Yasmin, and ruck prospect Archer Reid.

>> WATCH WA v VIC COUNTRY LIVE FROM 6pm AWST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

The championships will be played throughout June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner.

Vic Metro is the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time since 2017.

Western Australia v Vic Country squads

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

2 Aiden O'Driscoll

5 Koen Sanchez

7 Luke Kelly

8 Oscar Hine-Baston

9 Lance Collard

10 Austin van der Struyf

11 Riley Wills

12 Kai Dehavilland

15 Reece Torrent

16 Ashton Ferreira

17 Riley Hardeman

18 Tyler Lindberg

22 Bo Allan

23 Koltyn Tholstrup

28 Samuel van Rooyen

30 Daniel Curtin

31 Mitchell Edwards

32 Evan Smith

34 Joe Fonti

35 Clay Hall

37 Coen Livingstone

38 Lucas Kemp

39 Zane Zakostelsky

VIC COUNTRY

2 Lachlan Charleson

4 Darcy Wilson

5 Harley Reid

6 Luamon Lual

7 Joel Freijah

9 Zane Duursma

10 Kade De La Rue

11 Billy Wilson

13 Coby James

14 Kobe Shipp

15 Oscar Ryan

16 Harry Demattia

17 Archer Day-Wicks

18 Sam Lalor

19 Angus Hastie

20 Finn O’Sullivan

21 Jacob Grant

22 Archer Reid

23 George Stevens

25 Michael Rudd

35 Wil Dawson

39 Joe Pike

40 Lachlan Smith

Riak Andrew (emg)

Oliver Poole (emg)

Thomas Anastasopoulos (emg)