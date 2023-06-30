THE AFL Under-18 Boys Championships continue on Saturday when Western Australia takes on Vic Country at the WACA on Friday night.
WA is coming off its first win of the championships, a 26-point victory over SA, with prolific midfielders Clay Hall and Aiden O'Driscoll prominent. Star defender Daniel Curtin also shone, keeping promising bottom-aged SA forward Tyler Welsh quiet.
Potential No.1 pick Harley Reid will take the field for Vic Country, having booted the first three goals of the eventual loss to South Australia a fortnight ago. He will be joined by another likely first-round pick in Zane Duursma, the brother of Port Adelaide pair Xavier and Yasmin, and ruck prospect Archer Reid.
The championships will be played throughout June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).
All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner.
Vic Metro is the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time since 2017.
Western Australia v Vic Country squads
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
2 Aiden O'Driscoll
5 Koen Sanchez
7 Luke Kelly
8 Oscar Hine-Baston
9 Lance Collard
10 Austin van der Struyf
11 Riley Wills
12 Kai Dehavilland
15 Reece Torrent
16 Ashton Ferreira
17 Riley Hardeman
18 Tyler Lindberg
22 Bo Allan
23 Koltyn Tholstrup
28 Samuel van Rooyen
30 Daniel Curtin
31 Mitchell Edwards
32 Evan Smith
34 Joe Fonti
35 Clay Hall
37 Coen Livingstone
38 Lucas Kemp
39 Zane Zakostelsky
VIC COUNTRY
2 Lachlan Charleson
4 Darcy Wilson
5 Harley Reid
6 Luamon Lual
7 Joel Freijah
9 Zane Duursma
10 Kade De La Rue
11 Billy Wilson
13 Coby James
14 Kobe Shipp
15 Oscar Ryan
16 Harry Demattia
17 Archer Day-Wicks
18 Sam Lalor
19 Angus Hastie
20 Finn O’Sullivan
21 Jacob Grant
22 Archer Reid
23 George Stevens
25 Michael Rudd
35 Wil Dawson
39 Joe Pike
40 Lachlan Smith
Riak Andrew (emg)
Oliver Poole (emg)
Thomas Anastasopoulos (emg)