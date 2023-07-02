THE AFL Under-18 Boys Championships continue on Sunday when the Allies take on Vic Metro.
The powerful Allies squad, featuring potential top-10 picks Jed Walter and Colby McKercher, as well as prolific midfielders Ryley Sanders and Jake Rogers, and promising tall Ethan Read, will be looking for its third successive win of the championships.
Vic Metro will be playing its second game of the tournament, coming off a comprehensive 68-point win over South Australia. Small forward Nick Watson is looking to build on his four-goal game against SA, while Bulldogs father-son prospect Jordan Croft is backing up from an eye-catching three-goal effort. Keep an eye on powerful forward Nate Caddy, too, who is playing his first game of the championships after missing the first through illness.
>> WATCH ALLIES v VIC METRO LIVE FROM 2pm AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW
The championships will be played throughout June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).
All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner.
Vic Metro is the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time since 2017.
Allies v Vic Metro squads
ALLIES
1 Ryley Sanders
2 Harvey Thomas
3 Caiden Cleary
7 Lachlan Cabor
9 Jake Rogers
11 Phoenix Gothard
13 Jack Callinan
14 Indhi Kirk
15 James Leake
19 Jack Glanvill
22 Colby McKercher
24 Samuel Marshall
25 Jed Walter
26 William Graham
27 Heath Ollington
28 Nicholas Williams
29 Tye Gander
30 Charlie McCormack
32 Arie Schoenmaker
38 Patrick Snell
39 Ethan Read
41 Connor O'Sullivan
44 Caleb May
10 Leonardo Lombard (emg)
40 Bradley McDonald (emg)
VIC METRO
3 Nicholas Watson
5 Josh Docking
7 Cameron Nyko
8 Kynan Brown
9 Nathan Philactides
10 Levi Ashcroft
13 Mahmoud Taha
14 Tom Gross
15 Caleb Windsor
16 Archie Roberts
18 Harvey Johnston
20 Charlton Harrop
21 William Lorenz
22 Matthew Carroll
23 Brayden Laplanche
24 Nate Caddy
25 Logan Morris
27 William Brown
31 Christian Mardini
32 Oliver Murphy
33 Jordan Croft
34 William Green
36 William Elliott
2 Tarkyn O'Leary (emg)
29 Riley Weatherill (emg)
35 Vigo Visentini (emg)