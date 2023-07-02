The Allies will look continue their unbeaten run in 2023 when they take on Vic Metro at Brighton Homes Arena

Ryley Sanders and Nick Watson. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE AFL Under-18 Boys Championships continue on Sunday when the Allies take on Vic Metro.

The powerful Allies squad, featuring potential top-10 picks Jed Walter and Colby McKercher, as well as prolific midfielders Ryley Sanders and Jake Rogers, and promising tall Ethan Read, will be looking for its third successive win of the championships.

Vic Metro will be playing its second game of the tournament, coming off a comprehensive 68-point win over South Australia. Small forward Nick Watson is looking to build on his four-goal game against SA, while Bulldogs father-son prospect Jordan Croft is backing up from an eye-catching three-goal effort. Keep an eye on powerful forward Nate Caddy, too, who is playing his first game of the championships after missing the first through illness.

>> WATCH ALLIES v VIC METRO LIVE FROM 2pm AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

The championships will be played throughout June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner.

Vic Metro is the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time since 2017.

Allies v Vic Metro squads

ALLIES

1 Ryley Sanders

2 Harvey Thomas

3 Caiden Cleary

7 Lachlan Cabor

9 Jake Rogers

11 Phoenix Gothard

13 Jack Callinan

14 Indhi Kirk

15 James Leake

19 Jack Glanvill

22 Colby McKercher

24 Samuel Marshall

25 Jed Walter

26 William Graham

27 Heath Ollington

28 Nicholas Williams

29 Tye Gander

30 Charlie McCormack

32 Arie Schoenmaker

38 Patrick Snell

39 Ethan Read

41 Connor O'Sullivan

44 Caleb May

10 Leonardo Lombard (emg)

40 Bradley McDonald (emg)

VIC METRO

3 Nicholas Watson

5 Josh Docking

7 Cameron Nyko

8 Kynan Brown

9 Nathan Philactides

10 Levi Ashcroft

13 Mahmoud Taha

14 Tom Gross

15 Caleb Windsor

16 Archie Roberts

18 Harvey Johnston

20 Charlton Harrop

21 William Lorenz

22 Matthew Carroll

23 Brayden Laplanche

24 Nate Caddy

25 Logan Morris

27 William Brown

31 Christian Mardini

32 Oliver Murphy

33 Jordan Croft

34 William Green

36 William Elliott

2 Tarkyn O'Leary (emg)

29 Riley Weatherill (emg)

35 Vigo Visentini (emg)