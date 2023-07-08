Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, WAFL and SANFL action

L-R: Jaxon Binns, Mabior Chol, Sam Darcy. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Adelaide at Nurioopta Oval, Saturday July 8, 2.30pm ACST

He wasn’t the biggest ballwinner in Adelaide's 68-point thrashing of Central District, but Jackson Hately made his presence felt.

The former Giant had a handy 23 disposals but did most of his work in close, finishing with game-highs in tackles (12) and clearances (10).

Most of the possession load was shared between Sam Berry (31 disposals, seven inside 50s), Matt Crouch (31, eight tackles, five clearances) and rookie Tyler Brown (30, five clearances).

A strong win in the Barossa 💪

Shane McAdam was the Crows' leading goalscorer with three, while Tariek Newchurch and Lachie Gollant kicked two each.

Kieran Strachan dominated at the bounces with 40 hitouts and slotted one goal from 16 touches, with Elliott Himmelberg helping him out with 18 hitouts to go with 15 disposals.

Patrick Parnell (21 disposals), Billy Dowling (19), Brayden Cook (17, one goal), Mark Keane (15) and Luke Nankervis (14, one goal) all did their bit.

Will Hamill (nine, one goal) and Hugh Bond (eight) were quieter.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Brisbane at Genis Steel Oval, Saturday July 8, 12.05pm AEST

Daniel Rich made his return as Brisbane belted the Northern Bullants by 128 points on Saturday.

Returning from a training block used in a bid to improve his form and fitness, Rich had 19 disposals and kicked a trademark long-range goal in the thrashing.

Vintage Daniel Rich 😍



Vintage Daniel Rich 😍

Darcy Fort had a big game with 28 disposals, 34 hitouts and eight clearances, while Harry Sharp kicked two goals to go with 28 touches.

Jaxon Prior (24 disposals and a goal) helped in the thrashing, Darragh Joyce had 22 disposals and Kalin Lane kicked two goals from 13 touches.

Nakia Cockatoo gathered 15 disposals and kicked a goal, Blake Coleman had 10 touches and Darryl McDowell-White booted a major from his seven disposals.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Carlton at Piranha Park, Saturday July 8, 1.05pm AEST

It was another big day out for Jaxon Binns on Saturday, picking up 32 disposals, eight marks and a goal in Carlton’s 52-point win over Coburg.

The 18-year-old has impressed at state league level all year and could expect an AFL debut before season’s end.

Jack Carroll also had plenty of the ball, finishing with an equal game high 32 touches, while Ollie Hollands (24, five clearances) and Jesse Motlop (24, four) were busy.

On to the next ✅

Josh Honey provided pressure up forward with a team-high seven tackles as well as slotting two goals, with ruck duo Hudson O'Keefe (16 disposals, 19 hitouts, seven clearances) and Harry Lemmey (17 disposals) also kicking a goal each, as did Lochie O'Brien (22 disposals) and Jesse Motlop (24).

Caleb Marchbank is keeping himself in the frame for a return to the higher level picking up 22 disposals and seven marks, while fellow former Giant Lachie Plowman had 18 and eight.

Key defender Sam Durdin was strong down back with 15 touches, with category B rookie Domanic Akuei finished with seven.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Collingwood at Avalon Airport Oval, Friday July 7, 3.05pm AEST

Dan McStay made his return from injury in Collingwood's 20-point loss to Footscray on Friday.

The forward underwent surgery on his finger in April and marked his return with five disposals and a behind.

Finlay Macrae again impressed for the Magpies with 38 disposals and nine clearances, which were both game-highs.

Josh Carmichael had an impact with 25 touches and 1.2, while Jack Ginnivan kicked two majors from his 14 disposals in a loss that hurt Collingwood's finals chances.

Coming off a six-goal haul last week, Reef McInnes kicked a major and had 20 disposals, and Trey Ruscoe had 18 touches.

Harvey Harrison kicked three goals for the Pies, while Aiden Begg booted one to go with 13 disposals and 13 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Subiaco v Peel Thunder at Leederville Oval, Saturday July 8, 2.10pm AWST

Former Demon Corey Wagner was busy for Peel in its 14-point win over Subiaco on Saturday, gathering 24 disposals.

Veteran running defender Nathan Wilson also got plenty of the ball, finishing with 21 touches.

After a six-goal bag three weeks ago rookie Sebit Kuek was again the Thunder's leading scorer on the day, but with a more restrained 2.2 from nine touches and seven marks.

Mid-season rookie Ethan Stanley also hit the scoreboard with two goals straight from his 18 disposals.

Sam Sturt (18 disposals, six tackles), Nathan O'Driscoll (18 disposals, one goal) and Travis Colyer (17 disposals) did plenty in the victory, as did former Bulldogs premiership defender Joel Hamling (17, 10 marks).

Josh Corbett took six marks to go with 10 touches and Bailey Banfield kicked one goal and laid an equal team-high seven tackles.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday July 9, 5.35pm AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Frankston at Heritage Bank Stadium, Saturday July 8, 12.05pm AEST

Gold Coast's forwards had big days in a 107-thrashing of Frankston at Heritage Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Mabior Chol, Chris Burgess and Sam Day combined to kick 15 of the Suns' 22 goals in the massive win.

Chol kicked 6.2 from 16 disposals, Burgess booted 5.2 from 17 touches and 10 marks and Day slotted 4.0.

Pinpoint from Sam Day, as he kicks his 3rd of the game 🏹



Pinpoint from Sam Day, as he kicks his 3rd of the game 🏹

Jeremy Sharp had a game-high 35 disposals to go with 11 marks and six clearances, while Ned Moyle dominated in the ruck with 41 hitouts, 19 touches and a goal.

Charlie Constable (32 disposals), Elijah Hollands (26 and a goal) and Alex Davies (23 and nine clearances) were also busy.

Caleb Graham (15 disposals and 11 marks), James Tsitas (18 and a goal) and Brodie McLaughlin (16 and two goals) played their parts for the Suns.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Box Hill at Giants Stadium, Saturday July 8, 12.55pm AEST

Max Gruzewski and Wade Derksen each kicked four goals as Greater Western Sydney suffered a 14-point loss to Box Hill on Saturday.

Derksen had 13 disposals to go with his 4.1, while Gruzewski had 11 touches and nine marks.

Josh Fahey was busy with 26 touches, while Matt Flynn had 15 disposals, 23 hitouts and five clearances.

Harry Rowston had 22 disposals and No.1 pick Aaron Cadman kicked two goals from his 14 touches.

Cameron Fleeton (19 disposals), Phil Davis (19), Jacob Wehr (19) and Leek Aleer (17) also found a fair bit of the ball.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Box Hill at Giants Stadium, Saturday July 8, 12.55pm AEST

Lloyd Meek responded to his axing from the senior side with a strong performance in Box Hill's 14-point win over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

The ruckman battled with Matt Flynn and finished with 31 hitouts, 18 disposals, a goal and six clearances for the Hawks.

Mid-season recruit Brandon Ryan booted four goals to go with his 16 disposals, while Lachlan Bramble put together a good display with 20 touches and 2.2.

Lachlan Bramble coast to coast, and then from 60!!? 🤯



Lachlan Bramble coast to coast, and then from 60!!? 🤯

Ned Long (29 disposals, six clearances and a goal) was busy, Cooper Stephens (19 disposals, seven clearances and a goal) had a good game and Joshua Bennetts kicked two goals from his 13 touches.

Max Ramsden had 14 touches, Henry Hustwaite had 22 and six clearances and Jai Serong had 14.

Cam Mackenzie gathered 17 disposals and Sam Butler had 13.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Casey at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday July 9, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday July 9, 5.35pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Woodville-West Torrens v Port Adelaide at Woodville Oval, Saturday July 8, 2.10pm ACST

In-again-out-again midfielder Jackson Mead impressed in Port Adelaide’s 36-point win over Woodville-West Torrens on Saturday.

The 21-year-old finished the day with 27 disposals, seven tackles, eight clearances and a goal.

Power captain Tom Jonas may remain in the twos a little longer after a nine-disposal outing in the muddy slog, while small forward Orazio Fantasia failed to hit the scoreboard from his nine touches.

Two from two for Yartapuulti in First Nations Round!

Francis Evans was Port's main goal kicker with three, Nathan Barkla kicked two and Tom Scully one.

Rookie Trent Dumont continued to rack up big numbers with 26 touches, nine tackles and one goal, with youngster Jase Burgoyne also slotting a goal in his 25 disposals.

After adding three senior appearances this season to his one from last year, Josh Sinn is back in the SANFL and performing strongly, gathering 19 touches and six tackles.

Last round's surprise AFL debutant Dante Visentini also returned to the state league and showed he is keen for another taste at the higher level, finishing with 18 disposals, 29 hitouts, five clearances, seven tackles and a goal.

Hugh Jackson (17 disposals) was tough at the contest, laying a team-high 10 tackles along with gathering eight clearances.

Xavier Duursma (17 disposals), Jake Pasini (14) and Tom McCallum (14) all found a bit of the ball in the wet conditions.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Sydney at Swinburne Centre, Thursday July 6, 2.05pm AEST

Young Tiger Samson Ryan was relatively quiet after being dropped from the senior side, while Noah Cumberland booted two goals from 15 disposals as the Tigers were overrun in the final term.

Ryan, who has played 14 AFL games since his debut in round two this season, had 10 disposals and 10 hitouts, but spurned a few chances in front of goal with three behinds.

Hugo Ralphsmith was industrious with 17 touches and a major, while fellow youngster Thomson Dow was his side's leading ball-winner with 30 disposals.

Tyler Sonsie had 22, Bigoa Nyuon 14 and SSP signing Kaelan Bradtke nine with two goals. Mid-season draft pick-up Matthew Coulthard had 10 disposals.

Ruckman Ivan Soldo had 32 hitouts to go with his 13 touches and five marks.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Casey at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday July 9, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Sydney at Swinburne Centre, Thursday July 6, 2.05pm AEST

Sam Wicks starred on his return to footy from a two-week AFL suspension in Sydney's 21-point win over Richmond on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was rubbed out after a high hit on Brisbane's Ryan Lester at the Gabba three weeks ago.

Wicks was best on ground in the Swans' VFL win, booting four goals, gathering 24 disposals and making five tackles to put his hand up for a recall to the senior team.

Ryan Clarke also impressed with 33 disposals and a goal, while youngster Dylan Stephens had 31 touches and eight tackles, and Corey Warner had 28 and three.

Rookie Hugo Hall-Kahan scored two majors from 17 touches, while Matt Roberts put his name on the scoresheet and had 15 disposals.

Untried defender Lachlan Rankin managed 24 disposals, while Will Gould had 22 and ruckman Lachlan McAndrew had 18 and 21 hitouts.

Mid-season draft pick-up Jack Buller scored one goal from nine disposals.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Perth v West Coast at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday July 8, 2.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Collingwood at Avalon Airport Oval, Friday July 7, 3.05pm AEST

Father-son youngster Sam Darcy continued to press his case for a senior recall with a match-winning display in Footscray's 20-point win on Friday.

The talented 19-year-old, who had surgery on a fractured jaw last month, booted the final three goals of the game as the Dogs ran over the top of the Magpies after scores were level at three-quarter time.

Darcy finished with four goals for the match, to go with his 21 disposals, three tackles and 15 hitouts in a dominant performance.

Buku Khamis added two goals from his 14 disposals, while Jordon Sweet (13 and 43 hitouts) and Robbie McComb (22) kicked one each, while Arty Jones booted a ripping snap around the corner.

Arthur Jones won't be denied 👌



Arthur Jones won't be denied 👌

Riley Garcia was everywhere with 26 touches, Luke Cleary managed 25 and Oskar Baker gathered 19 disposals.

Josh Bruce and Dom Bedendo had 14 disposals each.