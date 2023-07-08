PORT Adelaide notched its 13th consecutive win on Saturday night on the back of a third-quarter burst that left no questions as to how good it can be when up and running, but the 33-point win over Gold Coast came at a cost with an ankle injury to in-form defender Trent McKenzie.

Small forward Junior Rioli will also miss the Power's clash with Carlton at Marvel Stadium next Saturday night, but Ken Hinkley was confident his side will move ahead without too much fuss.

POWER v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

The coach confirmed McKenzie would most likely be unavailable to face the Blues but that the injury was not major.

08:04

Highlights: Port Adelaide v Gold Coast

The Power and Suns clash in round 17

"He went off and had some X-rays," Hinkley said post-match.

"We're optimistic he's not got a significantly damaged ankle, but he's got a badly sprained ankle so he'll miss some time."

00:42

Power blow as McKenzie subbed out with ankle injury

Trent McKenzie leaves the field after landing awkwardly in a defensive marking contest

A straight swap for Tom Jonas seems likely after the club captain has spent weeks in the SANFL, trying to break back into the strong senior line up.

"Tom would have first dibs," Hinkley said.

"He's always led the right way, he's been the right person to lead the club and if Trent does miss a bit of time, To is pretty clear in front at the moment for his turn to take that spot back."

08:45

Full post-match, R17: Power

Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 17's match against Gold Coast

Rioli kicked two goals and looked lively in his first game since round 13, but won't be available for the trip to Melbourne next weekend.

"He's got a really special moment for his family – it's his father’s anniversary and he needs to be back in Darwin of which he’s got the full support of us as a football club … but it was nice to have him out there playing footy tonight and you could see he was having some fun, and that’s important."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:39

    Finlayson snaps early gem to kick off game 100

    The Power claim the first six points of the match as Jeremy Finlayson connects on this stellar major

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Power blow as McKenzie subbed out with ankle injury

    Trent McKenzie leaves the field after landing awkwardly in a defensive marking contest

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Miller marks return with brilliant major

    The Suns take the lead as Touk Miller converts this set shot

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Rozee produces electrifying snap

    The Power close the gap on the Suns as Connor Rozee collects the hot footy and delivers this major

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Holman serves up mesmerising finish

    Nick Holman mops up the spilled footy and secures this superb goal

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Powell-Pepper fires torpedo through big sticks

    Sam Powell-Pepper slams the footy on his boot from the 60-metre mark to claim this incredible major

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Rozee stuns crowd with silkiest GOTY contender

    Connor Rozee produces this magical finish whilst closing in on the boundary line under immense pressure

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Mighty Horne-Francis delights with beauty

    Jason Horne-Francis dodges two incoming tackles as he bursts goalward to deliver this major

    AFL
  • 08:56

    Full post-match, R17: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 17's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:04

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Gold Coast

    The Power and Suns clash in round 17

    AFL
  • 08:45

    Full post-match, R17: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 17's match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 01:32

    Aliir dominates with magnificent defensive performance

    Aliir Aliir's brilliant defensive pressure squashed the Suns' scoring opportunities in Power victory

    AFL