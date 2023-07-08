Injury to Trent McKenzie opens door for Tom Jonas, as forward also set to miss

PORT Adelaide notched its 13th consecutive win on Saturday night on the back of a third-quarter burst that left no questions as to how good it can be when up and running, but the 33-point win over Gold Coast came at a cost with an ankle injury to in-form defender Trent McKenzie.

Small forward Junior Rioli will also miss the Power's clash with Carlton at Marvel Stadium next Saturday night, but Ken Hinkley was confident his side will move ahead without too much fuss.

The coach confirmed McKenzie would most likely be unavailable to face the Blues but that the injury was not major.

"He went off and had some X-rays," Hinkley said post-match.

"We're optimistic he's not got a significantly damaged ankle, but he's got a badly sprained ankle so he'll miss some time."

A straight swap for Tom Jonas seems likely after the club captain has spent weeks in the SANFL, trying to break back into the strong senior line up.

"Tom would have first dibs," Hinkley said.

"He's always led the right way, he's been the right person to lead the club and if Trent does miss a bit of time, To is pretty clear in front at the moment for his turn to take that spot back."

Rioli kicked two goals and looked lively in his first game since round 13, but won't be available for the trip to Melbourne next weekend.

"He's got a really special moment for his family – it's his father’s anniversary and he needs to be back in Darwin of which he’s got the full support of us as a football club … but it was nice to have him out there playing footy tonight and you could see he was having some fun, and that’s important."