The Match Review is in for Sunday's round 17 games

Andrew Phillips during Essendon's game against Port Adelaide in R16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE'S Caleb Serong has been dealt a one-match ban for rough conduct in a huge blow to the Dockers' chances of upsetting flag favourite Collingwood.

The Dockers (7-9) have lost four of their past five matches and will attempt to salvage their season at the MCG on Saturday.

They will do so without Serong - their most influential midfielder this year - after he was cited for a dangerous tackle on Carlton's Adam Cerra in Fremantle's horror 53-point home loss to the Blues on Sunday.

The League's Match Review Officer graded Serong's actions as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in a one-match sanction.

The Dockers have until Tuesday morning to decide whether to challenge the ban.

Essendon has suffered a similar hit, with ruckman Andrew Phillips handed a one-match suspension.

Phillips was charged with rough conduct over his high bump on Adelaide's Reilly O'Brien during the final minute of the Bombers' 18-point win on Sunday.

The Match Review Officer graded Phillips' actions as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

If he accepts the ban, Phillips will miss Saturday night's blockbuster against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

Adelaide young gun Josh Rachele is free to play in his side's crucial match against GWS on Saturday night despite being charged with tripping Essendon's Andrew McGrath.

Rachele was handed a $3000 fine, which can be reduced to $2000 with an early guilty plea.