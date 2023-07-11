Essendon captain Zach Merrett will play his 200th game in round 18 and wants his side to keep delivering on its promise

Zach Merrett celebrates with fans after Essendon's win over Adelaide in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN HIS 199 games with Essendon, Zach Merrett says the Bombers have never played better than they did against Adelaide in round 17.

The Essendon captain will line up for his 200th game this weekend with the Bombers arguably better placed than at any other time in his 10 seasons at the club to end their 19-year drought without winning a final.

Essendon sits fifth ahead of its monster clash with reigning premier Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night.

Last Sunday the Bombers blew away fellow finals contender Adelaide, thanks in no small part to a 12-goal first-half.

Merrett, who was drafted in 2013, said he had never been part of a more complete performance at Essendon.

"It was an extremely powerful first half the way we played," Merrett said.

"There's certainly been areas of our game ... that we haven't been up to scratch with, even though we've been winning a few games.

"Our defence and our ability to play, on our terms, was probably the best I've ever seen.

"You could feel the energy in the stadium, with all our fans getting right behind the way we were playing.

"Out there watching all the teammates – it felt like there was 15 or 16 guys playing their best footy at once – was extremely powerful."

Mason Redman (right) and Zach Merrett celebrate a goal during the match between Essendon and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Merrett has stuck with Essendon during a tumultuous period for the club in which he actively questioned his future at Tullamarine.

But the 27-year-old is determined to remain a one-club player and is now reaping the rewards of staying loyal.

"I've got a lot of trust that everyone had the right intentions throughout those years to try and do the best thing for the footy club," Merrett said.

"A lot of those learnings have held me in good stead to try and lead this group forward now.

"Being a one-club player in the AFL system is still a really special thing and certainly something I want to do."

Merrett hopes his example will convince midfielder Darcy Parish and star defender Mason Redman to turn down offers from elsewhere and recommit to the Bombers.

"They're so important, valued internally with us and having fantastic seasons again," he said.

"I'm very hopeful that they'll re-sign soonish but I'm also not going to force their hand."