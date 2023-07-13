You can watch every game of the 2023 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Rory Lobb in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Port Adelaide in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

The action kicks off on Friday with Sydney facing Footscray at Tramway Oval from 12.05pm. There are only two games on Saturday this week: Southport v Richmond in what could be a crucial match, and Werribee v Northern Bullants.

On Sunday, there are some big meetings including a top-six clash between North Melbourne and Box Hill from 12.05pm, with Geelong taking on Essendon later in the day.

>> Scroll down for links to the VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL games you want to watch

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

VFLW

It's a massive weekend of semi-final action in the VFLW, with top side Collingwood facing Essendon (fifth) on Saturday for a place in the Grand Final, before second-placed Port Melbourne meets Carlton (sixth) on Sunday for the right to progress to a preliminary final.

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

SANFL

There are some huge finals-shaping matches this weekend, with the pick of them being top side Glenelg's clash with third-placed Adelaide on Saturday. Port Adelaide v North Adelaide also looms as a huge encounter.

WAFL

A one-versus-two battle between Claremont and East Perth highlights a big round of footy in the west, with East Fremantle's clash against Peel Thunder also having finals implications.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 17

Friday, July 14

Sydney v Footscray, Tramway Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Saturday, July 15

Southport v Richmond, Fankhauser Reserve, 11.35am AEST

Werribee v Northern Bullants, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, July 16

North Melbourne v Box Hill, Arden Street Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Frankston v Greater Western Sydney, Kinetic Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, finals week two

Saturday, July 15

Collingwood v Essendon, Victoria Park, 1pm AEST

Sunday, July 16

Port Melbourne v Carlton, ETU Stadium, 12pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 13

Saturday, July 15

West Adelaide v Central District, Hisense Stadium, 1.10pm ACST

Glenelg v Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 1.10pm ACST

Port Adelaide v North Adelaide, Alberton Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Woodville-West Torrens v Norwood, Woodville Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Sunday, July 16

Sturt v South Adelaide, Wigan Oval, 2.10pm ACST



WAFL fixture, round 14

Saturday, July 15

West Coast v West Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 5.10pm AWST

Sunday, July 16

Perth v South Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 11.40am AWST

East Fremantle v Peel Thunder, Geraldton, 2.10pm AWST

Swan Districts v Subiaco, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST

East Perth v Claremont, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST