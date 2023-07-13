Jack Higgins will miss the Saints' clash against the Suns

ST KILDA will be without small forward Jack Higgins for a second straight week, but the Saints are hoping to regain star forward Max King within a month.

The Saints were smashed by injuries again last weekend, losing Seb Ross (hamstring), Jack Billings (thumb) and Zaine Cordy (concussion) as well as King in the 21-point loss to Melbourne last Saturday night.

Higgins won't make the trip north to face Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon due to a lingering knee issue.

Bradley Hill (knee) and Josh Battle (concussion) also missed the loss to the Demons at Marvel Stadium, but the pair is on track to make the trip to Queensland.

King was initially set to have a shoulder reconstruction that would have ruled him out until early in the new year, but has since undergone an arthroscope on his left shoulder instead that could see him play again before the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has delayed a Latarjet procedure until after the season and will now spend the coming weeks focusing on strengthening his shoulder in a bid to play a role in St Kilda's charge towards September and a potential finals campaign.

If everything goes to plan, King will be available to face Richmond at Marvel Stadium in round 22 or Geelong at the same venue a week later.

