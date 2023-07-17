The Blues are set to be without Harry McKay for the remainder of the home and away season

Harry McKay after suffering an injury in the match between Carlton and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON key forward Harry McKay is set to miss the rest of the home and away season, but could play again in 2023 if the Blues reach the finals.

The 2021 Coleman Medal winner underwent scans on Sunday after hyperextending his knee in the first half of Saturday's 50-point win over Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium.

McKay has been cleared of an ACL tear or any ligament damage but will undergo an arthroscope on his knee this week.

The 25-year-old is set to be sidelined for up to two months, but the Blues are hopeful McKay will fully recover within six weeks.

McKay was sidelined for a month in the middle of last season after tearing the lateral meniscus in the same knee.

That injury is understood to be unrelated to the one McKay suffered against the Power.

Learn More 00:45

Michael Voss' side has recovered from a six-game losing streak – and eight losses across nine games – to be back in the finals race after winning its past four games.

After beating Gold Coast, Hawthorn and Fremantle, the Blues produced their best win of the season to end Port Adelaide's 13-game winning streak.

But if McKay is to be seen again before the end of the season, Carlton will need to feature in finals for the first time since 2013.

Learn More 09:07

The Blues are now sitting in 10th just half a game outside the eight, but four sides – St Kilda, Western Bulldogs, Essendon and Greater Western Sydney – are two premiership points above them on the ladder.

Carlton hosts West Coast at Marvel Stadium on Saturday before facing Collingwood, St Kilda, Melbourne, Gold Coast and the Giants on the road to September.