CAN IT get any closer? With just a handful of rounds remaining, we have a three-way tie for the lead with Callum Twomey joining his Gettable co-host Riley Beveridge at the top alongside Queensland reporter Michael Whiting.

And this weekend will be crucial to their fortunes, with Cal going out on a limb tipping three different winners to his joint leaders.

The majority of our experts are picking the Western Bulldogs to beat Essendon on Friday night, with Collingwood favoured to overcome Port Adelaide in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday night.

Check out the other R19 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs – 22 points

Richmond

Carlton

Brisbane

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 107

CALLUM TWOMEY

Essendon – 15 points

Richmond

Carlton

Brisbane

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Gold Coast

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 7

Total: 107

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs – 13 points

Richmond

Carlton

Brisbane

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 107

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 15 points

Richmond

Carlton

Brisbane

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 105

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 10 points

Richmond

Carlton

Brisbane

Fremantle

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 103

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs – 22 points

Richmond

Carlton

Brisbane

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 101

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs – 23 points

Richmond

Carlton

Brisbane

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 4

Total: 99

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Essendon - 10 points

Richmond

Carlton

Brisbane

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 99

DAMIAN BARRETT

Essendon - seven points

Richmond

Carlton

Geelong

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 98

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs – 17 points

Richmond

Carlton

Brisbane

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 98

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - 18 points

Richmond

Carlton

Brisbane

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 7

Total: 96

TOTALS

Essendon 3-8 Western Bulldogs

Richmond 11-0 Hawthorn

Carlton 11-0 West Coast

Brisbane 10-1 Geelong

Fremantle 1-10 Sydney

Port Adelaide 3-8 Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney 10-1 Gold Coast

Melbourne 11-0 Adelaide

St Kilda 11-0 North Melbourne