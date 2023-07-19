Scoring woes and poor form will see a busy team selection meeting at St Kilda this week

Ross Lyon during the round 15 match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, June 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ROSS Lyon accepts St Kilda is a "conundrum" as the Saints coach referenced AFL.com.au's feature on his side's recent struggles.

AFL.com.au Senior Reporter Riley Beveridge assessed St Kilda's form in a piece published on Tuesday.

Speaking on Wednesday, Lyon referenced the analysis of his Saints, who are fighting for a finals place in 2023.

"We are a conundrum … there's some great … the AFL website, someone did a deep dive, people are diving in and doing a bit more thorough research," he said.

"We're a conundrum because we move the ball really well typically all year from one end of the ground to the other so I don't think we're stodgy in that respect.

"On average, we get the ball back in our front half fifth highest in the League so everyone would like that stat which gives you opportunities to go back in … and we can talk about it is because like on the weekend if Max (King) was there and our experienced key forwards in (Tim) Membrey, would we score a little bit more? I think marginally.

Ross Lyon addresses players during the round 16 clash between West Coast and St Kilda on July 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"With respect to Chris (Scott, Geelong coach), if we put (Tom) Hawkins and (Jeremy) Cameron in there would they score a little bit more, yeah, but how we're using the ball and where we're using it from, even those guys would struggle."

Lyon has forecast multiple changes to his team to face North Melbourne as the Saints seek a remedy to the scoring woes that have put their finals hopes in jeopardy.

The Saints (sixth) are clinging to their top-eight spot but only the bottom three clubs - West Coast, North Melbourne and Hawthorn - have scored fewer points through 18 rounds.

Jack Higgins (knee) and Jack Billings (thumb) are set to return in attack for St Kilda against the Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, while Jack Hayes is in consideration after playing a reserves scratch match last week.

But Zaine Cordy is likely to miss a second week because of concussion.

Learn More 00:36

"We spoke to the players - we think there needs to be some changes," Lyon said.

"We've been quite stable but there's people that have played well and are in form that we'll bring in."

Key forwards Max King (shoulder) and Tim Membrey (knee) are both at least three weeks away from returning.

Learn More 00:34

St Kilda enjoyed a 4-0 start to Lyon's second stint at the helm, but have since gone 5-8 and failed to win consecutive matches.

The opportunity presents for the Saints to bounce back in clashes with North (17th) and Hawthorn (16th) over the next fortnight.

It comes after Lyon tore strips off his side following the Gold Coast loss, saying his "fumbling, stumbling mess" of a team doesn't deserve to play finals on current form.

"I used some emotive language after the game because I was really disappointed in how I got the players to the line and how they played," Lyon said.

Learn More 07:08

"I just thought we fumbled a lot and we did stumble a lot.

"We wouldn't deserve to play finals ... but we can earn the right."

Lyon also dismissed reports of disharmony and friction between he and Saints CEO Simon Lethlean, which have surfaced in recent days.

"There's been some change (at the club) and with change, I wouldn't say there's unhappiness, but sometimes not everyone's comfortable with change," Lyon said.

"But from my end and Simon's end, we're fine ... I haven't had one raised word with Simon since I've been here. That's the truth."