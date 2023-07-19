Alastair Clarkson will resume as head coach of North Melbourne ahead of the round 21 match against Melbourne

Alastair Clarkson at Arden St on July 18, 2023. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has confirmed Alastair Clarkson will return to full-time senior coaching duties ahead of the Kangaroos' match against Melbourne in round 21.

As reported by AFL.com.au in June, Clarkson has been easing back into the role for about a month, while Brett Ratten continues in the caretaker role.

While Ratten will again lead the club against St Kilda this weekend, the club said in a statement on Wednesday that Clarkson will shadow the entire program in the lead-up to the round 20 game against West Coast and will assume all senior coaching duties immediately after the match against the Eagles.

North Melbourne chief executive Jennifer Watt said Clarkson is ready to return to senior coaching.

"We're so pleased that Alastair can return to the role of senior coach. The time away was critical for Alastair to address his physical and mental health and it's obvious to everyone that he's hungry and ready to resume his place as our senior coach," Watt said.

"Alastair, and indeed the whole club, has been incredibly grateful to Brett Ratten and the entire coaching group, for stepping up in his absence.

"We have been very purposeful with Alastair's return and integration back into the program to ensure a seamless transition for our playing group and to provide Alastair with the time to reacquaint himself with both the game and the program.

"I'd like to reiterate the club's thanks to Brett, Todd Viney, and all the players and staff at the club for the hard work they've done while Alastair has been away."

Since returning to work, the four-time Hawthorn premiership coach has been involved in list management and recruiting, and coaching and football strategy, studying game trends and opposition analysis. He will continue with that this week.

Clarkson stood down on May 18, citing a mental and physical toll attached to an investigation into alleged racism during his time at Hawthorn.

The AFL has since announced no adverse findings against Clarkson, Chris Fagan or Jason Burt over the allegations levelled at the former Hawks trio.