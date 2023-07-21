You can watch every game of the 2023 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti in action during the R11 VFL match between Essendon and North Melbourne at The Hangar on June 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

The action kicks off on Friday night with Williamstown facing Essendon at DSV Stadium from 7.05pm AEST. There are some massive potentially finals-shaping matches over the weekend, including: Richmond v Box Hill to open a huge Saturday, followed by Brisbane v Geelong.

On Sunday, GWS takes on Gold Coast followed by Collingwood's battle with Sandringham.

VFLW

Collingwood held on to beat Essendon last weekend to advance to the Grand Final. Who will meet them in the decider? It's a massive preliminary final on Sunday when the Bombers face Port Melbourne from 2pm.

SANFL

It's going to be another big round of matches this weekend, highlighted by the top-five clash on Sunday between Port Adelaide and Sturt. Central District takes on South Adelaide with Woodville-West Torrens facing Adelaide on Sunday.

WAFL

A top-five battle between Peel Thunder and East Perth highlights a big round of footy in the west, with Claremont's clash against West Perth also having finals implications.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 18

Friday, July 21

Williamstown v Essendon, DSV Stadium 7.05pm AEST

Saturday, July 22

Richmond v Box Hill, Swinburne Centre, 10.05am AEST

Brisbane v Geelong, Brighton Homes Arena, 11.05am AEST

Carlton v Port Melbourne, Ikon Park, 11.05am AEST

Coburg v Casey, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST

Werribee v Frankston, Avalon Airport Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Footscray, Genis Steel Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, July 23

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast, Manuka Oval, 9.25am AEST

Collingwood v Sandringham, AIA Centre, 12pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, preliminary final

Sunday, July 23

Essendon v Port Melbourne, ETU Stadium, 2pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 14

Saturday, July 22

North Adelaide v Norwood, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Central District v South Adelaide, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Glenelg v West Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Sunday, July 23

Port Adelaide v Sturt, Alberton Oval, 1.10pm ACST

Woodville-West Torrens v Adelaide, Woodville Oval, 2.10pm ACST



WAFL fixture, round 15

Saturday, July 22

Peel Thunder v East Perth, Lane Group Stadium, 12.10pm AWST

Subiaco v Perth , Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Claremont v West Perth, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Swan Districts v West Coast, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST