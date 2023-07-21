FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
VFL
The action kicks off on Friday night with Williamstown facing Essendon at DSV Stadium from 7.05pm AEST. There are some massive potentially finals-shaping matches over the weekend, including: Richmond v Box Hill to open a huge Saturday, followed by Brisbane v Geelong.
On Sunday, GWS takes on Gold Coast followed by Collingwood's battle with Sandringham.
VFLW
Collingwood held on to beat Essendon last weekend to advance to the Grand Final. Who will meet them in the decider? It's a massive preliminary final on Sunday when the Bombers face Port Melbourne from 2pm.
SANFL
It's going to be another big round of matches this weekend, highlighted by the top-five clash on Sunday between Port Adelaide and Sturt. Central District takes on South Adelaide with Woodville-West Torrens facing Adelaide on Sunday.
WAFL
A top-five battle between Peel Thunder and East Perth highlights a big round of footy in the west, with Claremont's clash against West Perth also having finals implications.
Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round 18
Friday, July 21
Williamstown v Essendon, DSV Stadium 7.05pm AEST
Saturday, July 22
Richmond v Box Hill, Swinburne Centre, 10.05am AEST
Brisbane v Geelong, Brighton Homes Arena, 11.05am AEST
Carlton v Port Melbourne, Ikon Park, 11.05am AEST
Coburg v Casey, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST
Werribee v Frankston, Avalon Airport Oval, 1.05pm AEST
Northern Bullants v Footscray, Genis Steel Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Sunday, July 23
Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast, Manuka Oval, 9.25am AEST
Collingwood v Sandringham, AIA Centre, 12pm AEST
rebel VFL Women's fixture, preliminary final
Sunday, July 23
Essendon v Port Melbourne, ETU Stadium, 2pm AEST
SANFL fixture, round 14
Saturday, July 22
North Adelaide v Norwood, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Central District v South Adelaide, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Glenelg v West Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 2.10pm ACST
Sunday, July 23
Port Adelaide v Sturt, Alberton Oval, 1.10pm ACST
Woodville-West Torrens v Adelaide, Woodville Oval, 2.10pm ACST
WAFL fixture, round 15
Saturday, July 22
Peel Thunder v East Perth, Lane Group Stadium, 12.10pm AWST
Subiaco v Perth , Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST
Claremont v West Perth, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
Swan Districts v West Coast, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST