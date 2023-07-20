The Crows will be without Rory Laird for their clash with the Demons

Rory Laird is tackled by Callum Brown during Adelaide's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE'S triple club champion Rory Laird has been sidelined by a shoulder injury as the Crows prepare to throw a lifeline to Matt Crouch.

Laird has been ruled out of Sunday's MCG fixture against Melbourne after suffering a hit to the shoulder in last week's loss to Greater Western Sydney.

"He's just a little bit banged up," Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks said on Thursday.

"His shoulder is a bit too sore so we won't take a risk.

"There is swelling there at the moment ... we were hopeful he might get a game up this week but in the end it has been too much of a push

"It's disappointing that 'Lairdy' won't be there but we've got guys that deserve an opportunity."

Crouch, who has played just one AFL game this year – against Geelong on May 8, was at the top of that list.

Nicks said the 2017 club champion deserved reward for consistent performances in the SANFL and loomed as a like-for-like replacement for Laird.

"Both inside (midfielders), both very good first-hands players," he said.

"Matty has shown all season at SANFL level that he's ready if and when he's called on and it's probably one of those weeks this week.

"This year he has been outstanding. He has led the way at SANFL level."

Andrew Brayshaw tackles Matt Crouch in Fremantle's clash with Adelaide in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

First-year backman Max Michalanney is set to be rested after playing every game so far in his debut AFL season.

"He's a very honest young kid. He wants to play footy," Nicks said.

"But he also understands that it's a long season."

Max Michalanney in action during Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Nicks said other younger Crows such as Luke Pedlar were also feeling the pinch.

"We've got a few guys that are, as most teams are, grinding at the moment that we'll have a look at," he said.

"We'll try and bring in a little bit of freshness, a little bit more energy, maybe a bit of a spark."

Second-year forward Josh Rachele will serve the first game of his two-match suspension for striking as the Crows seek to rebound after slipping outside the top eight to 12th with two consecutive losses.