The Hawks are targeting some bigger scalps to finish the season

Sam Mitchell looks on during the match between Hawthorn and Brisbane at the MCG in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN coach Sam Mitchell is eager for his team to "take a chunk" out of its higher-placed rivals during the final six rounds, and Richmond is first on the hit list.

The Hawks sit a disappointing 16th on the ladder with a 5-12 record in Mitchell's second season in charge.

A round 13 win over the premiership-contending Brisbane at the MCG was Hawthorn's highlight of the year, while a 116-point flogging of last-placed West Coast and a 10-point victory over St Kilda were also impressive.

Hawthorn's two other successes came against North Melbourne, including last week's 48-point triumph at Marvel Stadium.

It means three of Hawthorn's five wins this year have come against the bottom two sides and Mitchell is keen for his team to snare some bigger scalps.

After facing a resurgent Tigers at the MCG on Saturday, Hawthorn meets the Saints, Collingwood, Western Bulldogs, Melbourne and Fremantle in a tough run home.

"Our challenge is to be able to take a chunk out of the next group of teams who are in front of us," Mitchell told reporters on Thursday.

"We've had some close losses to GWS, Adelaide, and those teams.

"We haven't been able to beat enough of those teams to put us in that next bracket, which is why we sit where we do on the ladder.

"Richmond is a perfect opportunity for us to see if we can start to beat some teams who are in front of us on the ladder."

Hawthorn generated a whopping 70 inside 50s against the Kangaroos last week.

The Hawks booted a wayward 3.13 in the first half, before finishing the match with 12.16 (88) to their name.

Mitch Lewis celebrates a goal for Hawthorn against North Melbourne in R18, 2023.

Mitchell wants to see his team cash in on the forward entries.

"I think we need to work on our forward 50 efficiency," Mitchell said.

"Two weeks ago (in a 13-point loss to GWS), we had 55 inside 50s for five marks, and on the weekend 71 inside 50s for nine.

"So the efficiency of going forward and finding a mark hasn't been great.

"But we are getting deep entries and we are getting more inside 50s."

Hawthorn defender Changkuoth Jiath is facing another stint on the sidelines after injuring his groin in the VFL last week.

"We're hopeful he'll get back before the end of the season," Mitchell said.