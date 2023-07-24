Check out all the coaches' votes from round 19

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs against Essendon in R19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MARCUS Bontempelli has made up ground at the top of the AFLCA Champion Player leaderboard after being one of six players to pick up a perfect 10 votes from round 19.

The Western Bulldogs skipper has moved up to fourth spot after getting all 10 votes against Essendon on Friday night, while the three players at the top of the leaderboard - Nick Daicos, Christian Petracca and Zak Butters - did not poll at the weekend.

Hawthorn's James Sicily and North Melbourne midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke both picked up 10 votes despite their sides losing the game.

Carlton spearhead Charlie Curnow, Sydney midfielder Luke Parker and GWS defender Sam Taylor were the other players to pick up 10 votes.

Port Adelaide's Connor Rozee moved to sixth position after polling nine votes in the loss to Collingwood on Saturday night, while Magpie matchwinner Jamie Elliott picked up five votes to lead the way for the victors.

Carlton midfielder Sam Walsh picked up a vote in Saturday's huge win over West Coast despite injuring his hamstring 10 minutes into the second quarter and not playing the rest of the game.

Essendon v Western Bulldogs

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

8 Tom Liberatore (WB)

5 Jordan Ridley (ESS)

3 Bailey Smith (WB)

2 Adam Treloar (WB)

1 Caleb Daniel (WB)

1 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)

Richmond v Hawthorn

10 James Sicily (HAW)

6 Jack Graham (RICH)

4 Noah Balta (RICH)

3 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

3 Dion Prestia (RICH)

3 James Worpel (HAW)

1 Tim Taranto (RICH)

Carlton v West Coast

10 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

8 Sam Docherty (CARL)

6 George Hewett (CARL)

2 Tom De Koning (CARL)

2 Nicholas Newman (CARL)

1 Adam Saad (CARL)

1 Sam Walsh (CARL)

Brisbane v Geelong

7 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

7 Callum Ah Chee (BL)

6 Josh Dunkley (BL)

4 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

3 Lachie Neale (BL)

2 Harris Andrews (BL)

1 Conor McKenna (BL)

Fremantle v Sydney

10 Luke Parker (SYD)

8 Caleb Serong (FRE)

4 Lance Franklin (SYD)

3 Lachie Schultz (FRE)

2 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

2 Will Hayward (SYD)

1 James Rowbottom (SYD)

Port Adelaide v Collingwood

9 Connor Rozee (PORT)

5 Willem Drew (PORT)

5 Jamie Elliott (COLL)

4 Nathan Murphy (COLL)

3 Taylor Adams (COLL)

3 Sam Powell-Pepper (PORT)

1 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast

10 Sam Taylor (GWS)

6 Toby Greene (GWS)

4 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

3 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

3 Lachie Ash (GWS)

2 Sam Collins (GCFC)

1 Josh Kelly (GWS)

1 Sam Flanders (GCFC)

Melbourne v Adelaide

7 Max Gawn (MELB)

7 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

6 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

5 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)

4 Jack Viney (MELB)

1 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

St Kilda v North Melbourne

10 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

7 Ben McKay (NMFC)

5 Callum Wilkie (STK)

4 Jack Steele (STK)

2 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

1 Jack Sinclair (STK)

1 Tarryn Thomas (NMFC)

LEADERBOARD

99 Nick Daicos (COLL)

84 Christian Petracca (MELB)

77 Zak Butters (PORT)

76 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

73 Lachie Neale (BL)

72 Connor Rozee (PORT)

65 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

65 Zach Merrett (ESS)

64 Toby Greene (GWS)

63 Tim Taranto (RICH)

62 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

61 Caleb Serong (FRE)

58 Jack Sinclair (STK)

50 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

50 Errol Gulden (SYD)

50 Dan Houston (PORT)

50 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

49 Adam Cerra (CARL)

49 Tom Liberatore (WB)

48 Shai Bolton (RICH)