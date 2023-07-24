The Bombers have been dealt a huge blow with defender Jordan Ridley to be sidelined with a quad injury

Jordan Ridley leaves the ground with injury during Essendon's match against the Western Bulldogs in R19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON gun Jordan Ridley may not play again in 2023 unless the Bombers return to September after straining his quad in last Friday night's loss to the Western Bulldogs.

Scans have revealed the 24-year-old has sustained a high-grade quad strain that will rule him out for up to six weeks.

The Bombers are hopeful the 2020 Crichton Medal winner will return within a month and face Collingwood in round 24.

But with only five games to play in the home and away season, Ridley is facing a race against the clock to feature before the finals.

Ridley had collected 29 disposals and been one of the best players at Marvel Stadium when he exited the game in the second half of the 41-point loss to the Bulldogs.

The defender escaped a serious knee injury a fortnight ago when he hyperextended his knee against Adelaide.

Ridley didn't miss a game after that nasty incident but will now be sidelined for upcoming games against Sydney, West Coast, North Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney at a minimum.