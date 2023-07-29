FORMER North Melbourne player Majak Daw has opened up on his unique AFL journey in the first episode of a new interview series, Let's Talk.
Hosted by Hamish McLachlan, Let's Talk will go in-depth with some of the biggest names in footy and Australian sport on their lives and careers.
The interview with Daw is the first in an eight-part series, with a new episode to be published on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app every Sunday evening.
McLachlan will also talk with former North Melbourne player and coach Dani Laidley, Anita Frawley, the wife of late St Kilda player and Richmond coach Danny Frawley as well as Bec Daniher, the daughter of former Melbourne coach and MND campaigner Neale Daniher.
Tennis champion Ash Barty, Olympic swimming champion Ian Thorpe and boxing star Harry Garside will also feature.
In this episode, Daw speaks about the challenges he faced as he became a trailblazer for Sudanese players in the AFL, how he dealt with his mental health challenges, and what he's learned in his life after footy.
Let's Talk follows the successful The Last Time I Cried series in 2020, where some of the biggest names in footy opened up to McLachlan in a raw and emotional series of interviews.
>> Lifeline is an Official Charity Partner of the AFL, which provides all Australians experiencing a personal crisis with access to 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention services.
Lifeline is a national charity and relies on community support. Donate online or call 1800 800 768 to support Lifeline.
For crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au/gethelp.
Other support services include:
- Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636
- Headspace on 1800 650 890
- Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800
- MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978
- Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467
- ReachOut at reachout.com