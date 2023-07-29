FREMANTLE has snapped a four-game losing streak in improbable style, putting a major dent in Geelong's AFL finals hopes with a seven-point win at GMHBA Stadium.
Geelong looked likely to hang on for the win when Isaac Smith goaled late in the final quarter to put the home side up by seven points.
But spectacular snapped goals from Michael Frederick and Lachie Schultz put the visitors back in front and they held on to claim a deserved 10.11 (71) to 9.10 (64) triumph.
The loss was compounded by a hamstring injury to versatile tall Mark Blicavs, who was subbed out of the game in the second quarter. The damage may not end there, with spearhead Tom Hawkins also looking proppy late in the game.
It was the second time in as many years the Dockers had triumphed away to Geelong by a single-figure margin, following their unlikely three-point win at the same venue in round seven, 2022.
The Cats are now outside the top eight with only four games to play in the home and away season, with their premiership defence hanging by a thread.
It was a bitter pill to swallow for Chris Scott on the day he overtook the legendary Reg Hickey as the longest-serving coach in Geelong's history with his 305th game in charge.
The Cats started the better in perfect conditions, kicking the only two goals of the first term through Tyson Stengle and Max Homes to lead by 12 points at the first change.
Former Sun Josh Corbett then became the unlikely prime forward target for Fremantle, slotting his first two goals of the season in the second quarter and missing a golden chance to add a third.
The Dockers held a slender one-point lead at halftime and extended that margin to three at the final change, due in part to an uncharacteristic bout of inaccuracy from Jeremy Cameron.
The Geelong spearhead had a wasteful 1.5 to his name through the opening three terms, including a miss after the three-quarter time siren.
Cameron then failed to even make the distance with another shot in the final term, shortly before Schultz iced the game at the other end for Fremantle.
Frederick channels the Little Master with pocket rocket
Michael Frederick is no stranger to producing a highlight, but the 23-year-old produced his best yet against the Cats. Seven points down with time running out, Frederick read a bouncing forward-50 entry to perfection, gathering and snapping on the run. Not only was the dazzling shot was reminiscent of Gary Ablett jnr’s 2009 stunner against Brisbane, but it brought the Dockers back to just one point shy of the Cats.
Injury watch on two key Cats
The Cats’ tough road to finals may get tougher, with potential injuries to key players compounding Saturday’s loss. Versatile tall Mark Blicavs was subbed out of the game in the second quarter after clutching his hamstring, while Tom Hawkins pulled up short after sprinting down the ground. He looked proppy, hopping on one leg, and left the field soon after.
Jezza struggles against the Dockers - again
Normally a sharpshooter, Jeremy Cameron struggled in front of the sticks against the Dockers on Saturday. The spearhead kicked 1.5, with some shots on goal not even registering a score. It's not the first time Cameron has struggled against Fremantle this year, with the 30-year-old kicking 0.4 the last time the two sides met in round 10.
GEELONG 2.2 5.4 6.10 9.10 (64)
FREMANTLE 0.2 5.5 7.7 10.11 (71)
GOALS
Geelong: O.Henry 2, Hawkins 2, Stengle, Holmes, Cameron, Close, Smith
Fremantle: Corbett 2, Frederick 2, Schultz 2, Walters, Switkowski, Sturt, Amiss
BEST
Geelong: Stewart, Duncan, Guthrie, De Koning
Fremantle: Brayshaw, Pearce, Serong, Ryan
INJURIES
Geelong: Blicavs (hamstring), Hawkins (hamstring)
Fremantle: None
SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Mark O’Connor (replaced Mark Blicavs in the second quarter)
Fremantle: Ethan Stanley (replaced Neil Erasmus in the fourth quarter)
Crowd: 21,619 at GMHBA Stadium