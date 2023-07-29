Ben King celebrates a goal during the round 20 clash between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium on July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has broken a run of nine QClash losses, outplaying Brisbane to win 15.6 (96) to 7.13 (55) at Heritage Bank Stadium on Saturday night.

The result keeps the Suns' slim finals dream alive and gives stand-in coach Steven King a 2-1 record, at the same time putting a serious dent in the Lions' hopes of a top-two finish to the season.

After going goalless for the past four weeks, Ben King found form early with two first-quarter goals but it wasn't enough to get Gold Coast the lead at the first break.

However, King's third, along with plenty of good football from his teammates, had the Suns in front by half-time in a contest clearly charged with the tensions of a passionate rivalry.

Two more to the Gold Coast full-forward, along with an obligatory QClash stoush between Dayne Zorko and Touk Miller, saw the Suns holding a 17-point lead at the final break.

With the possibility of a top-two spot by the end of the round on the line, there was no doubt the Lions would come out on fire, but there was little they could do to stop the hungry Suns from winning their first local derby since 2018.

GOLD COAST     2.2    5.3    10.3    15.6 (96)
BRISBANE         3.3    4.6    6.10    7.13 (55)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 01:00

    Powerful King double has Suns firing

    Ben King stamps his authority and ends his goalless streak with these two first-quarter majors

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Super Charlie takes one-handed ripper

    Charlie Cameron completes this sensational mark and nails the set shot to follow

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Stellar Ellis snap puts Suns back in front

    Brandon Ellis puts through this booming snap to give his side back the lead midway through the second term

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Rosas crumb comes up big as upset looms

    Malcolm Rosas puts through this brilliant goal to extend his side's lead

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Sensational Anderson adds another as Suns surge

    Noah Anderson caps off an incredible third term with this brilliant major

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Outrageous Rowell goes for the kill with bursting goal

    Matt Rowell kicks this sensational snapping major in a superb display of individual brilliance

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Farrar streaks clear to kick the sealer

    Jy Farrar slams it home to complete a sensational end-to-end play from his side

    AFL

 

 