WEST Coast list manager Rohan O'Brien joins the Gettable crew this week.
In a massive episode, O'Brien provides an update on the Eagles' rebuild ahead of a significant summer for the club and gives his thoughts on whether they could trade the No.1 pick.
He also provides his thoughts on draft star Harley Reid, provides an update on the future of reigning best and fairest Tom Barrass, and chats through where West Coast might be looking to unearth its next star at the draft.
Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also analyse the clubs that could be hunting a top-10 pick that's been placed firmly on the table, and provide some news on the future of a contracted St Kilda star.
Watch Gettable on AFL.com.au now, or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.