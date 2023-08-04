Michael Whiting takes a look at the some of the best Sydney Derby encounters from over the years

IT'S TAKEN just 12 seasons and 25 matches, but the Sydney Derby is already one of the best rivalries in the AFL.

After some one-sided encounters in the early years while Greater Western Sydney established its list, it didn't take long for hostilities to rise.

At the end of the 2013 season, the Giants thought Hawthorn superstar Lance Franklin was headed their way, only for the Swans to swoop in and get his signature for the ensuing 10 years.

The battlelines were drawn.

Although Franklin's retirement on Monday takes away the Derby's greatest goalkicker (36), in Luke Parker, Sydney still has the man who has claimed five Brett Kirk Medals – more than any individual in any rivalry in the AFL.

Before the Giants seek to build on their club-record seven straight wins and the Swans attempt to keep their finals hopes alive when they meet on Saturday night, we thought we'd look back at some of the best encounters over their short history.

Don't be offended Sydney fans, most of these great battles fall the way of the Giants, but narrow wins and the underdog overcoming the odds just makes for better memories sometimes!

For context, the Swans lead the head-to-head battle 15-10.

Elimination final, 2021 – Greater Western Sydney 11.8 (74) d Sydney 10.13 (73)

Played in Launceston during one of the COVID-19 interrupted seasons, the Giants made it a perfect three-from-three against their rivals in finals contests. Not surprisingly, Toby Greene was at the centre of everything, kicking three goals, but also making contact with an umpire that would later cost him a six-week suspension. Sydney hurled everything at its opponents in the fourth quarter, kicking six consecutive behinds, but was unable to deliver the knockout punch.

Qualifying final, 2016 – Greater Western Sydney 12.19 (91) d Sydney 7.13 (55)

The first time they met in September did not disappoint. Played at Stadium Australia in front of 60,222 fans, the Giants were ferocious, dominating with their physicality as spot-fires broke out all over the field. Steve Johnson would miss the ensuing preliminary final through suspension for his high bump on Josh Kennedy, while Jeremy Cameron kicked four goals in his first finals match.

Lance Franklin and Steve Johnson clash at the quarter-time break during the 2016 qualifying final between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney at ANZ Stadium on September 10, 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

Round one, 2014 – Greater Western Sydney 15.9 (99) d Sydney 9.13 (67)

Lance Franklin's first match as a Swan had a bit of everything. The young Giants, now entering season three, were ready to give some cheek, and after an electrical storm halted play for 25 minutes at quarter-time, they got to work in a big way. An even contest most of the way, GWS exploded to an unlikely win with six unanswered goals in the final quarter. Adam Treloar had 34 disposals and Jeremy Cameron kicked four goals in the upset victory.

Lance Franklin and Mike Pyke run out before the match between Greater Western Sydney and Sydney at Giants Stadium on March 15, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

Round seven, 2023 – Greater Western Sydney 17.5 (107) d Sydney 16.10 (106)

The match earlier this season was an absolute belter. After trailing at half-time, Sydney took total control with a six-goal third term to lead by 24 points early in the last. But Toby Greene had other ideas, kicking two of his four goals in the final term, including the match-winner inside the final minute, to steal victory for the visitors.

Round five, 2021 – Greater Western Sydney 9.17 (71) d Sydney 10.9 (69)

Inaccuracy almost cost the Giants here, with Toby Greene (1.7) the worst offender, although his goal with three minutes remaining and then a clever stoppage goal by Josh Kelly with a minute to go proved the difference. Lance Franklin kicked five goals for the home team, but after winning their first four games to start the season, this was a surprise loss for the Swans.

Round 22, 2018 – Sydney 11.14 (80) d Greater Western Sydney 8.12 (60)

The second last round of the season, this match had huge implications for finals positions. Lance Franklin would be the star, kicking five goals – four of which came after his opponent Phil Davis hobbled from the field – as the Swans overcame a 12-point three quarter-time deficit to storm to victory. Three weeks later the Giants would have their revenge by winning an elimination final at the SCG.

Round one, 2012 – Sydney 14.16 (100) d Greater Western Sydney 5.7 (37)

The Swans played party-pooper for the Giants' first game in League history, storming to a 63-point win. Callan Ward put his name into the history books with the first ever goal for Kevin Sheedy's team, while Chad Cornes and Israel Folau also played. It was a workmanlike win for the Swans in what would end six months later with a premiership.

Phil Davis leads Greater Western Sydney out for the first time ahead of the round one match against Sydney at ANZ Stadium/ Picture: AFL Photos

Round 20, 2019 – Greater Western Sydney 12.11 (83) d Sydney 12.9 (81)

At the time, this was the closest finish in Derby history. Jacob Hopper kicked three goals – still a career high – to go with 26 disposals, as the Giants overcame a slow start to run out winners. Isaac Heeney kicked four for Sydney, but despite having the ball in its forward half for the final minute, the Swans just couldn't get over the line.