It looked ominous early, but Melbourne has overcome a rocky start to defeat North Melbourne by 32 points

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has turned on the jets after a slow start to register a 32-point win over North Melbourne, giving Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson a less-than-ideal welcome back to the top job.

The high-flying Demons trailed by 33 points early in the second quarter to second-bottom North Melbourne before running out 15.13 (103) to 10.11 (71) victors at Blundstone Arena on Sunday.

But they have a nervous wait determining the severity of an ankle injury to Harrison Petty, who left the field in the third quarter and didn't return.

KANGAROOS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Petty had earlier kicked two goals on the back of a six-goal haul against Richmond last round.

Melbourne's Kysaiah Pickett provided a spark, kicking three goals including a miraculous left-foot effort from the left boundary line, and a fleet-footed snap.

Learn More 01:42

Pickett picked up two goal assists, while teammates Alex Neal-Bullen and Kade Chandler also slotted three goals.

The win was Melbourne's fifth in a row and its largest comeback win of the year, with three regular-season fixtures remaining before the finals.

The Demons moved to second on the ladder, but could shift down to third if Brisbane beat Fremantle on Sunday afternoon.

Learn More 07:27

Melbourne put on seven straight goals either side of halftime to take the lead after trailing 35-9 at the first break.

It was the 18th defeat in a row for the Kangaroos, the club's worst losing streak since 1935.

North Melbourne's Eddie Ford kicked a team-high three majors - all in the first quarter - to give Clarkson something to smile about in his 400th game as an AFL coach.

Retiring Kangaroos veteran Jack Ziebell, who hadn't featured in the AFL since round eight, notched a team-high 32 disposals.

Eddie everywhere early

While very few would have had an early Kangaroos goal-fest on their bingo cards, even fewer would have predicted three of those goals to come from 21-year-old Eddie Ford. After Todd Goldstein got the Roos their first of the day, Ford kicked into gear, kicking three of the next four goals to shepherd the Roos to a 26-point lead at the first break. His influence waned as the game wore on and Melbourne wrestled back control, but it was an exciting display from a young player against a fearsome opponent.

Learn More 00:51

Petty injury sours Dee's party

After kicking three goals to help the Demons claw back the lead, Harrison Petty was subbed out of the game after getting his left ankle caught in a tackle during the third quarter. He was subsequently subbed out of the match, and watched the remainder of the game from the bench with a moonboot on. Fresh off a six-goal haul last week, Petty has been an important cog in the Melbourne machine and the Dees will be hoping the damage is minimal as finals loom.

Learn More 00:39

Dees spoil Clarkson's return

Twelve rounds after taking a step back from the top job, Alastair Clarkson returned to the coaching helm against Melbourne. The 32-point loss wasn't quite the welcome back he'd have hoped for, but the Roos' strong first-quarter effort showed there are plenty of green shoots.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:29 Hawks hurt with Wingard's worrying injury concern Chad Wingard is subbed out of the game after this incident early in the first term

00:46 Ugle-Hagan sells sweet candy in fine finish Jamarra Ugle-Hagan outsmarts his defender with some candy-selling and is rewarded with this brilliant goal

00:47 Crafty Day dishes out fake handball in stellar play Will Day breaks through a tackle and sells some candy before drilling this terrific major

00:37 Dog sneaks behind Sicily's kick-in and catches him cold Rhylee West cleverly mows down an unsuspecting James Sicily after the Hawthorn skipper waltzes out from a kick-in

00:38 Libba subbed with concussion in big Bulldogs blow The Dogs' midfield takes a massive hit with clearance beast Tom Liberatore subbed out after this incident

00:38 Lewis punishes careless Bulldogs with sparkler Mitch Lewis is gifted with the footy after a sloppy Bulldogs kick and makes them pay with this major

00:48 Bulldogs find critical relief with Baker beauty Oskar Baker begins the Bulldogs' comeback with this much-needed major

03:39 Last two mins: Hawks hold off surging Bulldogs Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs in round 22

08:31 Highlights: Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs The Hawks and Bulldogs clash in round 22

02:56 Newcombe owns spotlight in powerful 50th game Jai Newcombe dominates the footy with 40 disposals in an electrifying Hawthorn victory

07:42 Full post-match, R22: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 22's match against Western Bulldogs

05:30 Full post-match, R22: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 22's match against Hawthorn

13:08 Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Hawks and Bulldogs clash in round 22

NORTH MELBOURNE 5.5 8.8 9.9 10.11 (71)

MELBOURNE 1.3 8.4 14.7 15.13 (103)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Ford 3, Goldstein 2, Scott, Larkey, Curtis, Simpkin, Taylor

Melbourne: Pickett 3, Neal-Bullen 3, Chandler 3, Petty 2, Petracca 2, Van Rooyen 2

BEST

North Melbourne: Ziebell, Ford, Simpkin, Davies-Uniacke

Melbourne: Pickett, Petracca, Brayshaw, Hunter

INJURIES

North Melbourne: None

Melbourne: Petty (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzarro (replaced Robert Hansen jnr in the third quarter)

Melbourne: Michael Hibberd (replaced Harrison Petty in the third quarter)

Crowd: 8,034 at Blundstone Arena