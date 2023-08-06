Chris Fagan says work on tight scenarios got his side over the line against Fremantle

THE TRAINING Brisbane has done to better handle tight finishes since its round 18 loss against Melbourne paid dividends in a three-point win against Fremantle on Sunday, according to coach Chris Fagan.

The Lions went into their shells against the Dees a month ago and let their late lead slip, but on Sunday they held their nerve at Optus Stadium to secure a crucial road win that keeps them in the thick of the top-two race.

Fagan said the team had learned from its tight finishes and put those lessons into action against the Dockers to protect their late lead, which was cut to two points by a brilliant Michael Frederick goal with one minute to play.

"We've had a few closies lately – we had a one-point game with Melbourne, and the Geelong game got a little bit tight a few weeks ago – so I was really just pleased with the way that with a minute-and-a-half to go we responded with the strategic stuff that we worked on," Fagan said.

"That's all we focused on, and it worked out pretty well, but that was a really good goal by [Frederick]. Our composure was pretty good in that last minute-and-a-half."

Star midfielder Lachie Neale told broadcaster Fox Footy that relief was the major emotion on the final siren after letting similar games slip, referencing the Demons loss at the MCG.

"We learnt a fair bit from that Melbourne game a few weeks ago. I thought that last minute-and-a-half we killed the game pretty well. There'll be some learnings, but we're pretty happy," the midfielder said.

Neale emerged from some heavy attention at stoppages to play a crucial role late in Sunday's game, winning nine disposals and four clearances in the final quarter after an up-and-down battle with Docker Hayden Young.

Fagan said handling a run-with role was nothing out of the ordinary for the 30-year-old former Docker, who had been held to a season-low 17 disposals by Gold Coast midfielder Touk Miller in round 20.

"It was good for him, but we must remember this: Lachie Neale gets tagged most weeks. We only take notice when the tagger does a good job and we make a big song and dance about it," Fagan said.

"We never actually give Lachie a pat on the back when he gets tagged and plays a great game.

"That's not a criticism of you guys (media), because it's big news when Lachie Neale doesn't get many touches, but to be truthful I reckon Lachie gets tagged every second week in different ways.

"The fact that he was able to hang in there and tough it out in the last quarter and produce what he did was great."

A disappointed Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir said his team had created enough opportunities to win the game, but the Lions' ability to finish their work at crucial stages proved the difference.

The loss ends any chance of Fremantle playing finals after an inconsistent season that has seen them beat Melbourne at the MCG, reigning premier Geelong twice, and fall just three points shy of their top-four opponents on Sunday.

Longmuir said the team's approach to the final three rounds would not change and there was plenty left for everyone at the club to get out of the end of the season.

"Every game of AFL is important, and we'll treat it like it's the most important game," the coach said.

"This week, expect every player to prepare like it's their most important game, just like they did for today, just like they did for Geelong.

"I'd be really disappointed if the players thought there's nothing to play for and lacked motivation or purpose."

Still, the coach was frustrated that the team's most excellent form this year had proved fleeting.

"As a coach you're striving to deliver a really consistent brand of footy every week. So yeah, that's disappointing," he said.

"We've just got to make sure we find the line and we get the most we can out of these last three games and we review the season on where we need to improve and make sure we're really pointed with the areas we need to get better at.

"Because we're doing a bit right. Clearly earlier in the year and at times we haven't been as consistent as we want, so strike that balance. But yeah, it's frustrating."