Origin Footy Fest

FREE ENTRY for all, Origin Footy Fest is located at Stadium Park, outside Optus Stadium, and will include a mix of live entertainment, free activations, merchandise for purchase, local WA market stalls, Dan Does Footy Podcast (Friday 6pm), roving entertainment, and activations from AAMI, McDonald’s, Bunnings and Sportsbet

Opening Times

Friday 13, 3pm-8pm

Saturday 14, 1.30pm – 5pm

AAMI Lucky Kick - attendees can test their kicking skills by aiming for the AAMI Centre Circle as the target for the chance to win tickets

Macca's Player Card Photobooth - attendees will be able to create their own personalized Player Card Play and Win area – A range of activities, including plinko boards, handball games and spinny wheels, all offering the chance to win prizes, along with the iconic Macca’s swings

Bunnings Sausage sizzle and hat giveaway - attendees come down to the classic Bunning’s sausage sizzle where they will also be giving away Bunning’s straw hats

AFL PLAY Zone Free activities for families including a handball inflatable, colouring in, games and giveaways.

Australian Skin Cancer Foundation Truck Fans can engage in a skin check to receive guidance on their skin health.

Seven Seven Network will broadcast the match live on the amphitheatre screen on Saturday.

WA Museum Boola Bardip Learn about AFL sporting history by visiting the special WA Museum exhibit at Footy Fest.

Origin Locker Room

The Origin Locker Room pop-up store will provide fans with the opportunity to purchase all their merchandise for the big game, including a range from iconic WA streetwear brand Street X, a retro range from Mitchell and Ness, as well as products from Yeti, Sherrin and more. The Locker Room will be open Tuesday 10 February – Friday 13 February at Forrest Place.

AFL Origin Hunt

The Origin Hunt kicks off on Wednesday of Origin week, an interactive scavenger hunt that takes fans to key locations in Perth City, while chasing the ultimate prize.

Fans will track down check points including Forrest Place and stop at various points along the way throughout Perth CBD and Optus Stadium, with daily spot prizes up for grabs.

Open Training

Open training will take place from 3.30pm on Friday 13 February. Entry is via Gate D at Optus Stadium and free for fans to attend.

State Library of Western Australia

Polly Farmer: Origins of an Icon Pop Up Display

The State Library foyer will display a selection of treasures from the Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer collection.