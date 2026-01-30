AFL Play AFL Play

Origin Footy Fest

FREE ENTRY for all, Origin Footy Fest is located at Stadium Park, outside Optus Stadium, and will include a mix of live entertainment, free activations, merchandise for purchase, local WA market stalls, Dan Does Footy Podcast (Friday 6pm), roving entertainment, and activations from AAMI, McDonald’s, Bunnings and Sportsbet

Opening Times

  • Friday 13, 3pm-8pm
  • Saturday 14, 1.30pm – 5pm
  • AAMI
  • Macca's
  • Bunnings
  • AFL PLAY Zone
  • Australian Skin Cancer Foundation Truck
  • Seven
  • WA Museum Boola Bardip

Origin Locker Room

The Origin Locker Room pop-up store will provide fans with the opportunity to purchase all their merchandise for the big game, including a range from iconic WA streetwear brand Street X, a retro range from Mitchell and Ness, as well as products from Yeti, Sherrin and more. The Locker Room will be open Tuesday 10 February – Friday 13 February at Forrest Place. 

 

AFL Origin Hunt

The Origin Hunt kicks off on Wednesday of Origin week, an interactive scavenger hunt that takes fans to key locations in Perth City, while chasing the ultimate prize.

Fans will track down check points including Forrest Place and stop at various points along the way throughout Perth CBD and Optus Stadium, with daily spot prizes up for grabs.

 

Open Training 

Open training will take place from 3.30pm on Friday 13 February. Entry is via Gate D at Optus Stadium and free for fans to attend. 

 

State Library of Western Australia

Polly Farmer: Origins of an Icon Pop Up Display

The State Library foyer will display a selection of treasures from the Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer collection.  

Explore Origin History in Perth

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.