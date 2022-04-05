About the WAFL

The West Australian Football League (WAFL) is an Australian football league based in Perth, Western Australia, founded in 1885.

The league currently consists of 10 teams – Claremont, East Fremantle, East Perth, Peel Thunder, Perth, South Fremantle, Subiaco, Swan Districts, West Coast and West Perth.

The teams play each other in a 20-round season from April to September, with the top five teams playing off in a finals series, culminating in a Grand Final.

The WAFL also includes Reserves and Simply Energy Colts (under-19) competitions with nine teams each, and a WAFL Women’s competition with five teams.

The WAFL is governed by the West Australian Football Commission (WAFC), which is the caretaker of football throughout the State and is responsible for the overall development of the game.