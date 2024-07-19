You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Tanner Bruhn in action during Geelong's clash against Carlton in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs will be chasing their first VFLW premiership when they meet in the rebel VFLW Grand Final at ETU Stadium on Sunday. The Roos finished fourth on the ladder before beating Essendon and Williamstown to win their way through to their maiden VFLW decider. The Dogs, meanwhile, took the scenic route to the GF - after losing to Williamstown in the first week of finals, they responded to sink reigning premier Port Melbourne and then turn the tables on the Gulls in the prelim.

There's a monster Saturday line-up in the VFL this weekend with eight games on show, including a huge battle between third-placed Geelong and second-placed Western Bulldogs, as well as Sandringham v Southport and Brisbane v Sydney as the race for finals heats up.

It's tight at the top of the SANFL ladder and this weekend could be make or break for several sides. Among the quality match-ups is Norwood v Central District on Saturday, with Sturt hosting Glenelg on Sunday.

There are only three games in the WAFL, highlighted by South Fremantle's clash against Subiaco.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 17

Saturday, July 20

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast, Blacktown ISP, 9.35am AEST

Brisbane v Sydney, Brighton Homes Arena, 12.05pm AEST

Frankston v Casey, Kinetic Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Sandringham v Southport, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 1.05pm AEST

North Melbourne v Box Hill, Arden Street Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Werribee v Northern Bullants, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Geelong v Footscray, GMHBA Stadium, 3.40pm AEST

Williamstown v Richmond, DSV Stadium, 5.05pm AEST

Sunday, July 21

Collingwood v Carlton, Ikon Park, 11.05am AEST

Coburg v Port Melbourne, Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, Grand Final

Sunday, July 21

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, ETU Stadium, 12.10pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 15

Saturday, July 20

Norwood v Central District, Norwood Oval, 2.10pm ACST

West Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

North Adelaide v Adelaide, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Sunday, July 21

Sturt v Glenelg, Unley Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Port Adelaide v South Adelaide, Alberton Oval, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 16

Saturday, July 20

East Perth v Perth, Leederville Oval, 2.30pm AWST

West Perth v East Fremantle, Pentanet Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

South Fremantle v Subiaco, Fremantle Oval, 2.30pm AWST