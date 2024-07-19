STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.
North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs will be chasing their first VFLW premiership when they meet in the rebel VFLW Grand Final at ETU Stadium on Sunday. The Roos finished fourth on the ladder before beating Essendon and Williamstown to win their way through to their maiden VFLW decider. The Dogs, meanwhile, took the scenic route to the GF - after losing to Williamstown in the first week of finals, they responded to sink reigning premier Port Melbourne and then turn the tables on the Gulls in the prelim.
There's a monster Saturday line-up in the VFL this weekend with eight games on show, including a huge battle between third-placed Geelong and second-placed Western Bulldogs, as well as Sandringham v Southport and Brisbane v Sydney as the race for finals heats up.
>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL, SANFL, WAFL and VFLW games you want to watch
>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile
It's tight at the top of the SANFL ladder and this weekend could be make or break for several sides. Among the quality match-ups is Norwood v Central District on Saturday, with Sturt hosting Glenelg on Sunday.
There are only three games in the WAFL, highlighted by South Fremantle's clash against Subiaco.
The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.
>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round 17
Saturday, July 20
Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast, Blacktown ISP, 9.35am AEST
Brisbane v Sydney, Brighton Homes Arena, 12.05pm AEST
Frankston v Casey, Kinetic Stadium, 1.05pm AEST
Sandringham v Southport, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 1.05pm AEST
North Melbourne v Box Hill, Arden Street Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Werribee v Northern Bullants, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Geelong v Footscray, GMHBA Stadium, 3.40pm AEST
Williamstown v Richmond, DSV Stadium, 5.05pm AEST
Sunday, July 21
Collingwood v Carlton, Ikon Park, 11.05am AEST
Coburg v Port Melbourne, Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST
rebel VFL Women's fixture, Grand Final
Sunday, July 21
North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, ETU Stadium, 12.10pm AEST
SANFL fixture, round 15
Saturday, July 20
Norwood v Central District, Norwood Oval, 2.10pm ACST
West Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST
North Adelaide v Adelaide, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Sunday, July 21
Sturt v Glenelg, Unley Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Port Adelaide v South Adelaide, Alberton Oval, 2.10pm ACST
WAFL fixture, round 16
Saturday, July 20
East Perth v Perth, Leederville Oval, 2.30pm AWST
West Perth v East Fremantle, Pentanet Stadium, 2.30pm AWST
South Fremantle v Subiaco, Fremantle Oval, 2.30pm AWST