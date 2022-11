A chance at glory awaits the top eight.

After a historical 18 team AFLW season, the top eight are set to put everything on the line with the dream of lifting the 2022 NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Season Seven. Share in the glory and witness eight become one, up close and live.

8 Teams. 1 Dream. This is the 2022 NAB AFLW Final Series Season Seven. This is the best of us.

View the full fixture and purchase your tickets here.