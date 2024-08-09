Forced to play as the Fremantle's sole ruck in her first season, Mim Strom rose to the challenge to play a key role in the Dockers' unbeaten run

Mim Strom during Fremantle's 2024 team photo day at Cockburn ARC. Picture: AFL Photos

MIM STROM had to learn, and learn fast.

Quiet, tall, and talented, Strom was drafted to Fremantle with pick No.21 in the 2019 Telstra AFLW draft. It was sink or swim as she was required to grow in the spotlight.

Immediately thrown into the deep end, Strom was forced to play as the Dockers' sole ruck due to injuries across the club.

Fellow new recruit Aine Tighe, with whom she was meant to share the ruck load, was ruled out of the season with a knee injury, while existing Dockers ruck Parris Laurie had just made the move to expansion club West Coast.

And rise to the challenge Strom did, proving to be a key part in the side's undefeated campaign in 2020. That is, until it was unceremoniously cancelled due to COVID.

But that baptism by fire as an 18-year-old set Strom on the path to success.

Mim Strom battles with Breann Moody in the ruck during the R4 clash between Fremantle and Carlton at Fremantle Oval on September 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Improving her footy has always been a focus, particularly in such a specialised role. Strom reached new heights in 2023, finishing third in Fremantle's best and fairest count, and also named in the All-Australian squad after a career-best season.

"I just about cried when I saw it," Strom told AFL.com.au of her inclusion in the squad.

"There were only two rucks picked in the squad, and then obviously one in the actual team, so it is a hard position. That's why I was shocked because there are so many amazing rucks."

Her growth was reflected in the numbers, recording an average of 25.7 hitouts, 4.9 tackles, and 5.1 intercepts across the 10 home and away games. All personal bests.

And everything stems from Strom's increasing confidence.

Learn More 28:05

Despite her introverted nature when first arriving at the Dockers, Strom has always had leadership aspirations, but she has understood that working toward it was going to take time. Now, five seasons in, she's starting to really hit her straps off the field.

In team meetings, she is willing to speak up, answer – or ask – questions. She is clearly a well-loved, and respected member of the group.

"I feel way more confident," Strom said.

"The club has been so amazing with developing us not just as players but as people… they empower everyone to be their own leader and I feel like whether it's with or without a title, I have a leadership role. Especially being in the ruck, I'm developing into that more, getting a bit more voice."

Outside of footy, Strom works in Fremantle's fan and community team, and it is that role that she credits for helping to draw her out of her shell.

"We're always getting out to schools, as many schools as we can, teaching kids and especially young girls … speaking in front of groups like that, it's starting to come a lot more naturally," Strom said.

Her voice on the field will be especially valuable this year, without important leaders Kiara Bowers and Ange Stannett. Strom will help drive a different looking midfield group, alongside the likes of recent recruit Aisling McCarthy and emerging Docker Dana East.

"Obviously I'm very sad," Strom said of being without Bowers and Stannett.

"But I know I'll be working with them again very soon. They're amazing people and they'll be back, but I'm really excited for the new talent that's going to be coming through the midfield."

Mim Strom looks to pass the ball during the match between Fremantle and North Melbourne at Fremantle Oval in round six, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

And although there is a clear drive for Strom to go one better this year, and actually earn that All-Australian guernsey as the best ruck in the AFLW, her main goal for the season is simple.

"Just getting my hands on a lot of the ball to tap down and give my mids first chance is my number one goal," Strom said.

"If I'm doing that, then we're getting the ball and hopefully getting it forward. It starts with the ruck, so I'll be doing everything I can."