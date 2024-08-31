Jasmine Garner is inspired to go one better after the Kangaroos fell just short in last year's decider

Jasmine Garner during North Melbourne's 2024 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos

JASMINE Garner nearly lived the dream last year.

Reaching a Grand Final and kicking a goal in front of a huge North Melbourne-heavy crowd was thrilling.

Well, almost. Because unfortunately her Roos couldn't get over the line come the final siren, so those experiences are tinged with a deep burn.

"It always gives me goosebumps thinking about it," Garner told AFL.com.au.

"Even when we first run out and you're running across the wing, and as we were running, the crowd just got louder and louder. And yeah, that goal, my brother's played it a few times, so I have heard it, it is definitely pretty cool.

"Would have been a lot sweeter if we won."

It was an emotionally charged game for the star. The significance of reaching her first AFLW Grand Final, the pressure to perform, and the added worry when partner and teammate Jenna Bruton went down with injury mere minutes into the game.

"She went down, and I had no idea, I thought maybe it was a calf or something at the start, and then I actually felt quite emotional," Garner said.

"I was like 'Oh my God, doesn't look good'. She went off and then yeah, I just wanted to play after that. I felt really bad for her, felt really sorry for her, but knowing her, she's just such a team person.

"I think everyone got together, we really wanted to try and put our best foot forward and she doesn't like me saying this, or the team saying this, but she plays such a huge role for us. I think, in the end, that really got us, and we really missed having her out there."

Caught on the broadcast, the pair had a very brief moment to speak later in the quarter when Garner came to the bench for a rest.

"I was a bit emotional on there and I think she said something like, just go and win it, just go play," Garner said.

"And I just kind of forgot about it and I just thought, I'm just going to go out and play footy and do what we love."

Unfortunately, it wasn't to be, as Brisbane ran over the top of North Melbourne in the final quarter, but Garner herself could hold her head high.

She was the Roos' best player, with two goals, 24 disposals and five clearances on the day, as she worked hard to lift her side.

Garner, initially known for being the first ever goalkicker in the AFLW, exploded once she arrived at North Melbourne in 2019. Her prowess through the midfield, while also getting forward to kick goals, makes her one of the very best.

She admits to studying the work of players like Patrick Cripps and Marcus Bontempelli during the off-season, not just because she loves footy, but because there's plenty that she can use in her own game.

"I just love watching it. I love watching certain players and just the way they go about it and I think Jenna sometimes gets angry because she'll want to watch Netflix but I'm here for the footy," Garner laughed.

Jenna Bruton and Jasmine Garner before the AFLW Preliminary Final between North Melbourne and Adelaide at IKON Park, November 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

But there is a parallel universe in which Garner never quite reached AFLW level. Born in the South Australian town of Mount Gambier, her family made the move to Melbourne when she was a child.

The shift was made largely because of their love for footy.

"Obviously couldn't go to many games living in Mount Gambier, and just for a bit of change," Garner said.

"I'm so glad we did because if I was living in Mount Gambier I'd probably be still there and just playing local footy or something. But, yeah, we moved because we love footy, we wanted to attend games more."

Jasmine Garner in action during the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Garner grew up supporting Carlton, but being at the Roos has developed an allegiance to North Melbourne's AFL side.

"You just want them to do so well and see how hard they work during the week," she said.

"I definitely have got a soft spot for them now."

For the club, focus is now squarely on its AFLW program, with the men's season over. It is a chance to go one better, and history is on their side.

Since the 2021 Grand Final – the first after no premier was awarded due to COVID in 2020 – the loser of every Grand Final has gone on to win the premiership the following season. If that trend is to continue, the Roos are in the box seat for a flag.

"The history thing, it's a funny one. I think for the group, we know it's just not going to happen," Garner said.

"But I think it's just having the taste and the experience and the way the group has reacted to that gives me a lot of confidence that we're going to put our best foot forward again.

"We're not going to shy away, we were up there, we think we're going to give it a good shot again."