As the AFLW gets underway it's difficult to predict which way Melbourne is heading after a disappointing 2023

Kate Hore leads her team on to the field before the AFLW round six match between Melbourne and Adelaide at Casey Fields, October 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no bigger question mark in the AFLW than Melbourne this season.

Can the Demons bounce back in 2024 or did last year mark the end of an era?

The Dees suffered a straight sets exit last season which raised plenty of questions after their season seven premiership triumph.

They were comprehensively beaten by eventual grand finalists North Melbourne in the qualifying final, before being edged out by Geelong in a thrilling semi-final.

There was plenty of change over the off-season, but will it lead to a refresh or reset?

The Demons' defence will have a totally different look to it this season after veteran Libby Birch and key back Charlotte Wilson both were traded last year. Birch is set to bolster North Melbourne's defensive stocks, while Wilson has made the move up north to Gold Coast.

Damaging defender Maddi Gay is another big loss, having headed to Windy Hill to play for the Bombers this year and beyond.

Dynamic duo Eliza West and Casey Sherriff have also moved on, having been traded as a package in a deal to Hawthorn. West had been on the outer a little bit last year but still has plenty to give at AFLW level, while Sheriff will leave a big hole across that half-forward line.

So, can the Dees cover the loss of such established players?

For the first time since 2020, Melbourne hit the draft, acquiring some of the best young talent from around the country.

The headline act from that bunch is Alyssia Pisano, who is set to slot into the forward mix sooner rather than later. Pisano has an elite goal sense and is an incredibly classy operator out of the Eastern Ranges Coates Talent League side.

Alyssia Pisano in action during the National Championships U18 Girls match between Allies and Vic Metro, July 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain Kate Hore recently told AFL.com.au that Pisano would "turn heads this year" and praised her ability to impact the game without needing too many opportunities. She hasn't been named in the round one side to face Geelong, but keep an eye on what she can do when she gets her chance.

Exciting youngster Ryleigh Wotherspoon is another prospect to watch closely, having booted a team-high three goals in the practice match against Port Adelaide. Wotherspoon comes from an elite cricketing background, which means there's plenty of untapped potential waiting to be unleashed in the 20-year-old.

Former Giant Grace Hill will also provide some defensive depth, while mature-age recruit Grace Beasley comes from a basketball background and has speed to burn, rounding out a trio of round one debutants.

Another player priming themselves for a bumper 2024 season is Sinead Goldrick. The Irishwoman amassed 21 disposals and six tackles in the practice match against Port Adelaide, spending more time higher up the field utilising her speed and contested marking ability.

Sinead Goldrick during the round 10 AFLW match between Brisbane and Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, November 4, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Dees still boast two of the most dangerous forwards of the competition in Hore and Eden Zanker. The pair were joint winners of the AFLW Leading Goalkicker award last season and will feature prominently in the Dees' quest for revenge this year.

Hore, who took over the captaincy from AFLW icon Daisy Pearce before the start of last season, faces the difficult task of leading this group which has undergone plenty of change over the off-season, but one of the competition's brightest stars is more than capable.

Speaking to AFL.com.au prior to the season opener, Hore said the off-season movements had been a "welcome change".

"It has been quite a big change for us, and I think it's been a really, really welcome change, to be honest," she said.

Kate Hore leads her team out during the AFLW Match Simulation between Carlton and Melbourne at Ikon Park, August 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think sometimes you can get a little bit set in your ways and be comfortable when you kind of have the same group. We've been lucky enough to have really similar staff work with us for a number of years as well.

"It's brought really good energy, because the new players have come in as a big group, they've been able to work together.

"We've really been pushing that they're going to have such a big influence and impact on our team. They can't just come in and go through the ropes, they really need to stamp their authority on the team early and they've done a really good job at that."

The midfield mix which has held Melbourne in such good stead throughout the journey has also remained relatively intact.

Pocket rocket Tyla Hanks will once again lead the charge alongside the likes of Olivia Purcell and Lily Mithen, while veteran Paxy Paxman is still vital to their success and can be used in a variety of roles.

Eliza McNamara and Blaithin Mackin both have plenty to give roaming the wings, while Sarah Lampard is another underrated name who is a key contributor.

Long story short, the Dees have plenty of class in their on-ball brigade still.

Melbourne is arguably the hardest club to get a read on this pre-season. It could regain its place in the top four and challenge for more silverware, but there's also a world where it takes a couple of steps backwards to go forwards and miss out on the top eight altogether.

The Dees remain one of the biggest question marks heading into round one and will be an intriguing storyline as the season progresses.

Is it the end of an era or will Mick Stinear's side have another surprise in store?