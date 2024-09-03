Melbourne star Sinead Goldrick tells The Credit to the Girls team about why she wants a women's International Rules match

Sinead Goldrick celebrates after the AFLW R1 match between Melbourne and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on August 31, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER a stellar weekend for the Irish AFLW players, Melbourne premiership star Sinead Goldrick has added her voice to the push for an International Rules match.

AFL men's representative sides have previously faced off against Irish teams drawn from Gaelic football, playing a hybrid version of both codes.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

Generally speaking, the Irish men have the advantage of playing with the round ball, with a soccer-like net in play, while the Australian men are used to the 360-degree tackling element, and often have an edge in strength due to their professional standing compared to the Irish amateurs.

But given the large number of Irish women in the AFLW competition (27 played on the weekend, kicking 21 goals between them), momentum is building for a pairing which would be much more even in comparison to the men's editions.

"Bring it on," Goldrick told Credit to the Girls podcast.

Learn More 18:59

"We talk about it sometimes, like 'Yeah, it'd be so good'. Obviously, there's so many Irish players across each team, so when you're not playing against them, it's like 'hell yeah' whenever anyone does anything well, there's that kind of special connection.

"Even if you don't know them at home – like Kate Kenny got her first goal against us, and I haven't really met her, and then after the game, I was like 'hey, how are you?' It's that homey kind of feeling.

Learn More 00:41

"It'd be good fun. For all of us to play together, it'd be special and bring a good crowd. Aileen Gilroy's goals on the weekend, how she's flying, she's such a fan favourite. Having a mix of all of us doing random stuff.

"There's such a strong talent there, and it'd be exciting, we'd love to give it a go. AFL, please do it."

It's understood the AFL is exploring representative options for AFLW players, including the potential of International Rules, but it's part of a wider discussion around the structure and placement/timing of the competition.

Goldrick said a special kinship existed across the AFLW, regardless if the Irish players knew each other back home or not.

"We actually haven't done it yet, for everyone to meet for coffee, but over the years, we'd see who was around, or we'd meet up one on one. There is a big group there of all of us, and it's just kind of special," she said.

"We need to get that coffee going again, we used to have everyone who was here in Melbourne. I've said it now, so we need to do it.

"It's super special and I love what they’re bringing to the game, and I'm very grateful for the opportunity from the AFLW to play the sport."

Possible Irish best side

FB: Jen Dunne (Bris), Muireen Atkinson (Coll)

HB: Aileen Gilroy (Haw), Clara Fitzpatrick (GC), Rachel Kearns (Geel)

C: Niamh Kelly (Adel), Sinead Goldrick (Melb), Orla O'Dwyer (Bris)

HF: Grace Kelly (StK), Aishling Moloney (Geel), Vikki Wall (NM)

FF: Aine Tighe (Frem), Aine McDonagh (Haw)

Foll: Eilish O'Dowd (GWS), Aisling McCarthy (Frem), Sarah Rowe (Coll)

Int from: Blaithan Mackin (Melb), Aishling Sheridan (Coll), Erika O'Shea (NM), Niamh Martin (NM), Tanya Kennedy (Syd), Jo Cregg (Frem), Aimee Mackin (Melb), Erone Fitzpatrick (Carl), Orlagh Lally (Frem), Dayna Finn (Carl), Julie O'Sullivan (Syd), Amy Mulholland (Frem), Anna Rose Kennedy (Geel), Paris McCarthy (Syd), Cara McCrossan (GC), Niamh McLaughlin (GC), Kate Kenny (Geel), Lauren McConville (GC), Amy Boyle-Carr (Adel), Blaithan Bogue (NM)